Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Tennessee to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation--If He Had Asbestos Exposure-It Might be $100,000

"We are urging a Navy Veteran with lung cancer or their family to please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-if the Veteran had significant exposure to asbestos.” — Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to an Navy Veteran with lung cancer or their immediate family to please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303-if the Veteran had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. The financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical Navy Veteran we would like to identify is over 60 years old and they served in the navy in the 1960s or 1970s.

"If this sounds like you or your loved one and the lung cancer diagnosis has occurred recently please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is now offering to assist a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy to get possible VA Benefits for their illness. The Advocate will assist with a Navy Veteran with lung cancer with their initial VA claims submission-and there is no charge for this service. For more information, a Navy Veteran with lung cancer-who also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982 or their family are welcome to call the Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Clarksville or anywhere in Tennessee. https://Tennessee.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Tennessee include US Navy Veterans, civilian employees of the Milan Army Ammunition Plant, the Holston Army Plant, or the Arnold Air Force Base, power plant workers for the TVA, manufacturing or industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, insulators, millwrights, pipefitters, auto mechanics, machinists, coal miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

“Most people with lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.