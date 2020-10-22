Private 5G Networks Offer New Enterprise Business Opportunities
New ARC Advisory Group research on the industrial 5G market reveals that the technology is gaining rapid momentum in the global industrial market.
Private 5G networks offer operating companies and technology suppliers alike great business opportunities to expand their revenue streams in the industrial sector.”DEDHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, US, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New ARC Advisory Group research on the industrial 5G market reveals that 5G technology is still evolving, with new features added with each new specification release. This new emerging market analysis report focuses on the market for private 5G and LTE/4G networks for industrial users. As more tangible use cases are deployed, awareness and knowledge of 5G are gaining momentum rapidly in the global industrial market.
— David W. Humphrey
“While speed and bandwidth gains are a well-recognized benefit of 5G, other technology services such as network slicing, mobile edge computing, and low latency are not yet widely appreciated. This is largely because enterprises are still performing test trials and standalone 5G is not yet widely available. Most of the key benefits for enterprises won’t be realized until private, standalone 5G is deployed. This is not likely to happen until late 2022 when industrial-grade chipsets and a wide range of 5G-compatible end devices become commercially available,” according to Naresh K. Surepelly, Senior Analyst at ARC Advisory Group and key author of ARC’s Industrial 5G Global Emerging Market Research report.
“Private 5G networks offer operators and vendors great business opportunities to expand their revenue streams in the industrial sector. Driven by the convergence of operational technology (OT), information technology (IT), and networks, enterprises in industrial domains are looking for a higher level of wireless network performance to automate and digitize their operations,” according to David W. Humphrey, Research Director at ARC Advisory Group and co-author of ARC’s Industrial 5G Global Emerging Market Research report.
ABOUT THE INDUSTRIAL 5G MARKET RESEARCH
This ARC research explores current market performance and related technology and business trends, identifies leading technology suppliers, and provides five-year global and regional forecasts for the industrial 5G emerging market. The report covers both private LTE/4G and 5G networks. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modelling techniques. The research includes current market size, plus five-year market forecasts by major regions, network type, and hardware, software, and services.
This new research is available as a concise market analysis report (PDF) that provides an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, market forecasts, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues.
