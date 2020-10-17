ALECIA NUGENT RECEIVES THE 5TH AIRPLAY DIRECT “2020 EVOLUTION GRANT"
AirPlay Direct announces Bluegrass / Country recording artist, Alecia Nugent as the 5th honoree to receive an AirPlay Direct “2020 Evolution Grant”.
Alecia easily walks down both country roads and bluegrass lanes. What sets her apart in the landscape of independent music business of 2020 is how she is constantly pursuing new business experiences.”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirPlay Direct is pleased to announce that Bluegrass / Country recording artist, Alecia Nugent is now the 5th honoree to receive an AirPlay Direct “2020 Evolution Grant”.
— Lynda Weingartz, CEO - AirPlay Direct
A native of Hickory Grove, Louisiana, Alecia became the lead singer of her dad’s group, The Southland Bluegrass Band, when she was in her teens. She went on to record three albums for Rounder Records in the early 2000s, toured the U.S. extensively and performed shows in Switzerland, Italy, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Netherlands and Canada as well. THE OLD SIDE OF TOWN is her first release in 10 years.
Now based in Nashville, Nugent was awarded SPBGMA Female Vocalist of the Year honors in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, and won the IBMA Album of the Year award for MUSICIANS AGAINST CHILDHOOD CANCER. She has performed over 70 times on the Grand Ole Opry.
“Alecia is a very gifted and talented artist that easily walks down both country roads and bluegrass lanes," said Lynda Weingartz, CEO - AirPlay Direct. "What sets her apart in the landscape of the independent music business of 2020 is how she is constantly pursuing new business experiences.
Weingartz goes on to say, "This includes a true passion for understanding and engaging the professional music industry with her Hillbilly Goddess Music brand. She seems to be equally excited to talk about her art, or to explain how she is actively engaging her fans, and media alike. Quite frankly, she is just a lot of fun to work with in these difficult times. We are truly pleased to know Alecia, and proud to support her with this AirPlay Direct ‘2020 Evolution Grant’.”
"When I heard the news that I was the new recipient of the 2020 Evolution Grant, I couldn't believe it," says Alecia Nugent, Independent Artist. "I wanted it so badly, because as an independent artist, I know the importance of AirPlay Direct. This would be the boost I needed for my new project, and I'm so grateful for this opportunity. Thank you APD!"
About AirPlay Direct: AirPlay Direct is the premiere digital delivery / distribution company, brand and platform for engaging radio and airplay worldwide. AirPlay Direct is a professional B2B music business environment for artists, labels, publishing companies, radio promotion firms, PR / Media firms, etc.
AirPlay Direct currently has over 11,000 radio station members in 100+ countries and serves over 44,000 artist / label members globally on a daily basis. AirPlay Direct currently operates and services the largest global independent radio distribution network in the world with respect to Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Blues, Alt. Country, Roots Music, etc. AirPlayDirect.com
AirPlay Direct offers a variety of specialized professional services to work your music and brand to global radio, but specialize and EXCEL at advanced strategies and promotions for global radio. The APD Eco-System is an amazing business platform for artists, labels, managers, etc., to securely and effectively deliver, market and promote their music to radio stations around the world.
About Collective Evolution: Collective Evolution is a boutique, high-end entertainment and media consulting firm. Our clients include recording artists, record labels, record producers, management companies and radio promotion / PR firms. We deliver creative consultative services and customized business solutions to our clients based upon their specific needs and goals.
