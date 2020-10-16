US 377 Grayson County

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a project to upgrade safety features for travelers will begin Oct. 19, 2020, on US 377 in Grayson County.

Highway 19 Construction, Sulphur Springs, Texas, was granted 159 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1.7 million. The target date for completion of this work is August 2021, officials said.

The contractor will upgrade existing roadway guardrails and add sloped end treatments to existing drainage structures. This work will extend along US 377 in Grayson County, from US 82 to FM 901 East, and will occasionally require the use of temporary lane closures while the project is underway, officials said.

Motorists traveling in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel cautiously through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.