SH 121, US 82 road work

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a project to upgrade safety features for travelers will begin Oct. 19, 2020, on two roadways in Northeast Texas.

Highway 19 Construction, Sulphur Springs, Texas, was granted 218 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $2.6 million. The target date for completion of this work is December 2021, officials said.

The contractor will upgrade existing roadway guardrails and add sloped end treatments to existing drainage structures. This work will be done on State Highway 121 in Fannin County, from State Highway 56 to the Collin-Fannin County line. In Red River County, the project will extend along US 82 from .9 miles west of State Highway 37 to .1 mile west of County Road 4310.

This work will occasionally require the use of temporary lane closures while the project is underway.

Motorists traveling in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel cautiously through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.