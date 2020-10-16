Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,402 in the last 365 days.

SH 121, US 82 road work

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a project to upgrade safety features for travelers will begin Oct. 19, 2020, on two roadways in Northeast Texas.

Highway 19 Construction, Sulphur Springs, Texas, was granted 218 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $2.6 million. The target date for completion of this work is December 2021, officials said.

The contractor will upgrade existing roadway guardrails and add sloped end treatments to existing drainage structures. This work will be done on State Highway 121 in Fannin County, from State Highway 56 to the Collin-Fannin County line. In Red River County, the project will extend along US 82 from .9 miles west of State Highway 37 to .1 mile west of County Road 4310.

This work will occasionally require the use of temporary lane closures while the project is underway.

Motorists traveling in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel cautiously through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

You just read:

SH 121, US 82 road work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.