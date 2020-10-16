Hawkins County Man Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Rogersville, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to John Phillip Gardner pleading guilty today to two felony counts of tax evasion.

Judge John Dugger, Jr., accepted Gardner’s guilty plea and ordered him to pay $2,040.62 in restitution to the Department of Revenue. He also sentenced Gardner to one year of probation.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "This indictment underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Dan Armstrong’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

