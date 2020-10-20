Strategies to Help Reach GHG Goals

Achieving Greenhouse Gas Goals - Metal Industry Strategies

New PreScouter report provides insights into how iron and steel manufacturers can achieve a reduced carbon footprint

Investment in lowering emissions today, will pay its dividends in the future, when more restrictions on greenhouse gases are very likely to be implemented.” — Christian Salles, PreScouter Technical Director

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreScouter, a Chicago-based research intelligence firm, has released a detailed report on how the metal industry can achieve the goal of reducing its greenhouse gas output. With international and national agreements increasing pressure across all industrial sectors to pursue decarbonization, PreScouter presents this vital information to help iron and steel manufacturers move toward a low-carbon future.

“Investment in lowering emissions today, will pay its dividends in the future, when more restrictions on greenhouse gases are very likely to be implemented, while other strategies could lead to considerable losses for steel manufacturing companies,” points out PreScouter Technical Director and intelligence brief coauthor Christian Salles. At the heart of the report is a set of actionable strategies metal manufacturers can follow to lower their carbon footprint and mitigate carbon taxes.

Providing important context in support of these helpful strategies, the intelligence brief describes the drivers and political framework pushing steel manufacturing toward carbon neutrality. It also provides examples of industry players trying to achieve a net zero carbon footprint. Additionally, the report highlights several equipment suppliers that can help steel producers meet their goals, along with some technologies in development that could become important for the future of carbon neutrality in the metal industry.