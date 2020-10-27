TriageNow Completes SOC2 Compliance With Help From RyanTech
TriageNow, a premiere telephonic nurse triage service, is proud to announce compliance with SOC2.
Helping businesses stay safe from cybercrime is our core focus in everything we do.”GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOC 2 is specifically designed for service providers storing customer data in the cloud. That means SOC 2 applies to nearly every SAAS company, as well as any company that uses the cloud to store its customers’ information.
— Ryan McMillen, Director of Business Development RyanTech
As a precursor to the Workers’ Compensation process, TriageNow is a time-of-injury solution that guides employees to the appropriate level of care. By doing so, companies large and small nationwide experience an average of 40% reduction in their work comp claims by using this triage service. Satisfying the requirements for SOC2 Compliance ensures client data is securely maintained.
“Throughout the Pandemic, TriageNow has been thriving because we had the tools in hand which gave the management team the flexibility to pivot and still serve our customers with the same level of service and care.” Craig Arnett, CTO TriageNow
“Helping businesses stay safe from cybercrime is our core focus in everything we do. Working with TriageNow to showcase security solutions based on the most secure Cloud solution from Microsoft was a great opportunity for our team to assist in implementing these policies and then following with a successful SOC2 Compliance audit.” Ryan McMillen, Director of Business Development Ryan Tech Inc.
About TriageNow
TriageNow (www.triagenow.net) is a technology first company. TriageNow employs technology to improve and expedite the process for the injured employee. They address the workplace injury at its origin, focusing on early intervention and care that helps reduce injury costs while improving the injury care process for everyone involved. TriageNow is located in Gilbert, AZ and services clients large and small nationwide.
About RyanTech, Inc.
RyanTech (www.ryantechinc.com) is a Cloud Solution Provider that crafts end-to-end systems uniquely designed for your business. Several of our areas of expertise are Email Systems, Business Wifi, and Office 365 along with keeping your network and tech stack safe from intrusion and cyber attacks. We are longtime experts in application development, network solutions, and cloud computing in Azure.
