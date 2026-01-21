AutoTech Investments Returns to NADA on 02/04/26
ATI returns to NADA 2026 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, uniting leaders, investors, dealers, OEMs, and tech innovators for panels, presentations, and networking.
Event Details
Date: February 4, 2026
Time: 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Location: Fontainebleau Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada
SESSIONS
Dealers That Invest in Tech
Ryan Maher, Owner, St. Charles Automotive Group | CEO, BizzyCar
Joe Shaker, Owner, Shaker Auto Group | CEO, TruVideo
Jason Scott, CEO, GenZ
Sam Baker, Managing Partner, Mobility VC
Developing Tech: Build, Buy or Partner
Jorge de Castro, CEO, TradePending
Ben Choder, CEO, CallRevu
Steve White, CEO, Clarivoy
Charlie Vogelheim, Host, Pilot, The Flying Car
The Liquidity Event: Key Trends and Expert Advice
Eric Denlinger, Managing Director, TD Securities
Daniel Raglan, Partner, Cadwalader
Ron Frey, Automotive Strategist & Advisor
David Metter, CEO, Kenektr
Our Featured Sponsors
ATI is supported by a growing group of industry leaders who recognize the value of the room and the outcomes it delivers, including:
- TD Securities
- TradePending
- TruVideo
- BizzyCar
- CallRevu
- Clarivoy
- GenZ
- Mobility VC
- HopDrive
- Digital Rain Inc.
Collaborators & Additional Sponsors
- Women In Automotive
- IM@CS
- Automotive Ventures
- AutoSuccess
The Ultimate Tech Pitch (UTP)
A cornerstone of ATI is The Ultimate Tech Pitch (UTP), a curated platform that gives select automotive technology companies the opportunity to present directly to investors, dealers, OEMs, and strategic partners. Since its launch, UTP has helped multiple early- and growth-stage companies gain market visibility, form commercial relationships, and enter the automotive ecosystem with greater confidence and credibility.
Ultimate Tech Pitch Contestants
- Kimberly Cowan, President, Slydyn
- Brian Singleton, Founder & CEO, Evolution Media Group
- Bosuk Han, Founder & CEO, Epikar
- Ryan Osten, Co-Founder and CEO, Lyteflo
- Vince Gaydarzhiev, President, Self Inspection
For Leaders Shaping the Future of AutoTech
Whether exploring sponsorship opportunities, seeking thought leadership visibility, evaluating investment trends, or requesting an invitation, ATI provides a powerful platform for executives navigating rapid industry transformation.
To learn more, view past events, or request access, visit www.AutoTechInvestments.com.
Join ATI in Las Vegas as it brings together the visionaries, innovators, and decision-makers shaping the next frontier of automotive technology.
April Rain
ATI | Digital Rain
+1 323-284-1899
support@AutoTechInvestments.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.