AutoTech Investments Returns to NADA on 02/04/26

ATI returns to NADA 2026 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, uniting leaders, investors, dealers, OEMs, and tech innovators for panels, presentations, and networking.

We're excited to host our biggest and most impressive event yet, featuring an outstanding lineup of sessions and presenters. This is a must-attend breakfast for anyone in the automotive industry.” — April Rain

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoTech Investments ( ATI ) returns to NADA 2026 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, marking its fourth consecutive year as the premier forum for senior leaders, investors, dealers, OEMs, and technology innovators at the intersection of automotive technology and investment. Renowned for its curated format and high-impact programming, ATI delivers expert panels, actionable presentations, and exclusive networking opportunities, fostering meaningful conversations and real-world outcomes that have set new standards for relevance, access, and industry impact.Event DetailsDate: February 4, 2026Time: 7:00 AM to 10:00 AMLocation: Fontainebleau Hotel, Las Vegas, NevadaSESSIONSDealers That Invest in TechRyan Maher, Owner, St. Charles Automotive Group | CEO, BizzyCarJoe Shaker, Owner, Shaker Auto Group | CEO, TruVideoJason Scott, CEO, GenZSam Baker, Managing Partner, Mobility VCDeveloping Tech: Build, Buy or PartnerJorge de Castro, CEO, TradePendingBen Choder, CEO, CallRevuSteve White, CEO, ClarivoyCharlie Vogelheim, Host, Pilot, The Flying CarThe Liquidity Event: Key Trends and Expert AdviceEric Denlinger, Managing Director, TD Securities Daniel Raglan, Partner, CadwaladerRon Frey, Automotive Strategist & AdvisorDavid Metter, CEO, KenektrOur Featured SponsorsATI is supported by a growing group of industry leaders who recognize the value of the room and the outcomes it delivers, including:- TD Securities- TradePending- TruVideo- BizzyCar- CallRevu- Clarivoy- GenZ- Mobility VC- HopDrive Digital Rain Inc.Collaborators & Additional Sponsors- Women In Automotive- IM@CS- Automotive Ventures- AutoSuccessThe Ultimate Tech Pitch (UTP)A cornerstone of ATI is The Ultimate Tech Pitch (UTP), a curated platform that gives select automotive technology companies the opportunity to present directly to investors, dealers, OEMs, and strategic partners. Since its launch, UTP has helped multiple early- and growth-stage companies gain market visibility, form commercial relationships, and enter the automotive ecosystem with greater confidence and credibility.Ultimate Tech Pitch Contestants- Kimberly Cowan, President, Slydyn- Brian Singleton, Founder & CEO, Evolution Media Group- Bosuk Han, Founder & CEO, Epikar- Ryan Osten, Co-Founder and CEO, Lyteflo- Vince Gaydarzhiev, President, Self InspectionFor Leaders Shaping the Future of AutoTechWhether exploring sponsorship opportunities, seeking thought leadership visibility, evaluating investment trends, or requesting an invitation, ATI provides a powerful platform for executives navigating rapid industry transformation.To learn more, view past events, or request access, visit www.AutoTechInvestments.com Join ATI in Las Vegas as it brings together the visionaries, innovators, and decision-makers shaping the next frontier of automotive technology.

