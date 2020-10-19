Mariana Santos Named VP Strategic Consulting for Mente Group

DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S., October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mente Group has hired Mariana Santos as Vice President of Strategic Consulting. She will head Mente Group's strategic consulting activities, providing robust fleet planning and feasibility studies for business aviation owners and fleet operators.

Her professional business and commercial aviation background includes 15 years of OEM strategic consulting, sales engineering, market analysis, product strategy, technical marketing, airplane flight operations, and technical support. Over the course of eight years at Embraer Executive Jets, she held multiple positions, including product strategist and senior sales engineer, developing aircraft technical reports and providing economic analyses.

"Mariana Santos is a great addition to the Mente consulting team," said Mente Group President and CEO Brian Proctor. "A Brazilian native, she co-created and managed Embraer's analytics-based business jet fleet evaluation program and liaised with airline flight operations and engineering teams. These experiences will greatly benefit Mente's clientele," he added.

Santos earned her MBA degree from Hult International Business School at San Francisco and her bachelor of science in aeronautical infrastructure engineering from ITA (Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica), Brazil's most prestigious engineering institution. She is a dual citizen of Brazil and Portugal, fluent in English and Portuguese.

Cole White Moves to VP Transactions

Santos replaces Cole White in the strategic consulting role with Mente. White has been appointed Vice President of Transactions. He will be responsible for Bombardier and Embraer leases, acquisitions and dispositions for Mente Group. Mente specializes in evaluating client travel requirements and developing solutions that consider all lift options, including new or used aircraft purchases, fractional operations, card membership programs, and charter.

With offices in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Portland, and Scottsdale, Mente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries.

The company specializes in aircraft transactions, asset management, and strategic, operational and technical consulting. Mente serves large corporations, growth companies and private individuals. The company offers completion management services that include interior outfitting oversight and new business aircraft delivery.

Mente Group is a member of Air Charter Safety Foundation, International Business Aviation Council (IS-BAO), International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). It is an IADA-accredited aircraft dealer. Brian Proctor is former Chairman of IADA. For more info on Mente Group see http://www.mentegroup.com.

