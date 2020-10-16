Westbound I-90 ramp (Exit 267) and ramp to eastbound I-90 at Nodine re-opened Oct. 15, I-90 detour starting Oct. 16 (Oct. 16, 2020)

NODINE, Minn. — Motorists will encounter a short detour on Interstate 90 near Nodine in Winona County starting Friday, Oct. 16 as crews demolish the old bridge over the interstate, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The westbound I-90 ramp (Exit 267) and the ramp from Winona County Road 12 to eastbound I-90 re-opened Thursday, Oct. 15 as crews finished with electrical work and re-grading the ramps.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of I-90 will be closed starting Friday, Oct. 16 under the Winona County Road 12 Bridge at Exit 267 near Nodine. Traffic will be detoured up the ramp of Exit 267 and back down the ramp to I-90. There will be a traffic signal at the top of the ramp. Vehicles will be able to cross the new bridge.

Mathiowetz Construction Co., is the prime contractor on this $8.9 million project. During construction, crews replaced the Winona County Road 12 Bridge over I-90 at the Nodine exit. The new bridge was built adjacent to the current bridge. The westbound I-90 entrance ramp was extended and a right-turn lane to the eastbound I-90 entrance ramp was built. Work is expected to be complete in November.

Further east, the I-90 eastbound bridge over Dakota Valley Drive is being replaced. The left lane will be open starting Oct. 16. Both lanes are estimated to be open by Nov. 9, weather permitting.

Look for more information on the plans and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project website. Follow MnDOT Southeast Minnesota on the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group and on Twitter at: @mndotsoutheast. MnDOT crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. MnDOT reminds motorists entering work zones that safety is the responsibility of all:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###