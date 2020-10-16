Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Recovery Reinvented Online Event October 28, 2020

Recovery Reinvented Online Event

Oct. 28, 2020

Free and Open to Everyone

The fourth annual Recovery Reinvented is right around the corner! Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn invite you and your connections to participate in this special day-long online event on Oct. 28, 2020, at RecoveryReinvented.com.

This year’s event will be headlined by media personality and addiction specialist, Dr. Drew Pinsky, and New York Times best-selling author, David Sheff, writer of the novel, “Beautiful Boy,” a fiercely-candid memoir and major motion picture that brings immediacy to the emotional rollercoaster of loving a child who seems beyond help.

We are bringing together state and national stakeholders to reinvent recovery by eliminating the stigma of addiction, supporting innovation in virtual recovery support services and telehealth, illuminating the connection between mental health, addiction and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), and inspiring employers to create recovery-friendly workplaces.

Recovery Reinvented is free and open to everyone.

Click here to learn more or register today.

Share this invitation with others so we can collectively help more people.

