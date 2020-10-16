West Tennessee Weekly Construction October 14-21, 2020

District 47 - West TN – Northern

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-22A: Bridge repair in Huntingdon over Brier Creek at LM 0.34 and over CSX Railroad at LM 3.10.Restrictions: Monday, March 9, 2020: SR 22A will be reduced to one lane traffic with a traffic signal system.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR 22: The resurfacing on SR 22 from the end of the curb and gutter in Clarksburg to Bennetts Lane will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER, LAKE, OBION COUNTY, SR-78: The resurfacing on SR 78 from SR 103 in Dyer County, through Obion County to south of SR 79 in Lake County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

Restrictions: Sunday, July 19, 2020: Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US 51): The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 51 (SR 3) from near SR 105 in Dyer County to South Main Street in Obion County.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20 (US-412): The resurfacing on SR 20 from US 51 (SR 3) to the Crockett County line will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-104: The resurfacing on SR 104 from SR 182 to the SR 181 including bridge deck repair will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-211 (West Main Street): Monday, October 19, 8:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: This section of roadway will be temporary closed from MM 9.7 to MM 9.8, near downtown Newbern, for demolition of a building.

GIBSON COUNTY, SR-5: Monday, September 21, 2020, through Saturday, October 31, 2020: There will be a closure of the right southbound lane and shoulder on SR 5 (north side of Humboldt) for construction of turning lane for Tyson S.I.A. route.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

Restrictions: Monday, November 25, 2019: Bridge work on SR 54 at LM 12.02 (Bridge nearest Guthrie) is causing a 10’ lane restriction. *Traffic has been shifted to Phase 3 of traffic control.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 2): Grading, drainage, construction of eight bridges on future I-69 from south of US 51 (SR 3) to south of US 45W (SR 5) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-22 (US 45E): The repair of the ramp bridge on US 45E (SR 22) over SR 431 will cause the ramp to be closed. A detour to SR 431 is provided.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-20: The miscellaneous safety improvements on US 412 (SR 20) from near the SR 54 ramp (LM 10.40) to Old SR 20 (South Cavalier Drive) (LM 12.80) may cause possible temporary lane closures both eastbound and westbound.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69 at LM 10.06. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. Shaw Chapel and King Road will be closed at SR 19 and a detour put in place on August 27, 2020.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-20: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 412 (SR 20) from Crucifer Road to near Sea Horse Drive will cause temporary lane closures daily.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-20: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 412 (SR 20) from east of SR 22 to near the Chesterfield By-Pass, including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay will cause temporary lane closures daily.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-5: The repair of the bridges on US 45 (SR 5) over Overflow (LM 11.17), near the fairgrounds, will cause temporary lane closures. One lane will remain open at all times.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 (US 45 Bypass) and I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Saturday, October 17, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Saturday, October 17, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: I-40 eastbound and westbound will have intermittent lane closure at Exit 82 to allow for installation of overhead signs and opening of phase 1 of the off ramps. (BACKUP DATE: Sunday, October 18, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.)

Monday, October 19 through Wednesday, October 21, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

LOOK AHEAD Thursday, October 22 and Friday, October 23, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Saturday, October 24, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Saturday, October 24, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: I-40 eastbound and westbound will have intermittent lane closure at Exit 82 to allow for installation of overhead signs and opening of phase 1 of the on ramps.(BACKUP DATE: Sunday, October 25, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.)

Monday, October 26 through Wednesday, October 28, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186: The resurfacing on U.S. 45BP (S.R. 186) from Channing Way (L.M. 4.40) to Passmore Lane Overpass (L.M. 8.18), including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay.

Sunday, October 18 through Friday, October 23, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: Intermittent lane closures north and southbound for resurfacing on US 45BP (SR 186) from Channing Way (LM 4.40) to Passmore Lane Overpass (LM 8.18).

LOOK AHEAD Sunday, October 25 through Friday, October 30, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: Intermittent lane closures north and southbound for resurfacing on US 45BP (SR 186) from Channing Way (LM 4.40) to Passmore Lane Overpass (LM 8.18).

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-57: The resurfacing with hot in place recycling on SR 57 from the Ramer City Limits (LM 12.00) to the Hardin County Line (LM 24.67), including bridge expansion joint repair will cause intermittent lane closures daily.

TDOT District 48 MAINTENANCE: Wednesday, October 14 through Wednesday, October 21, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

District 48 Floating Maintenance-Asphalt Resurfacing (TDOT Floating Maintenance): Wednesday, October 14 and Thursday, October 15, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 186 (45 Bypass), both north and southbound in Madison County LM 0.00-0.40 to repair damaged sections of asphalt. Weather Permitting.

REGION IV Snowplowable Markers: Wednesday, October 14 through Wednesday, October 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be possible lane closures I-40 (MM 27.02- MM 45.54) in Fayette, (MM 45.54- MM 67.08) in Haywood, (MM 67.08-MM 94.95) in Madison, (MM 94.95-MM-119.65) in Henderson, (MM-119.65 – MM-120.24) in Carroll, (MM 120.24- MM 125.89) in Decatur, and (MM 125.89- MM 134.70) in Benton counties at various locations for replacement of pavement markers.

LOOK AHEAD Wednesday, October 21 through Wednesday, October 28, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be possible lane closures I-40 (MM 27.02- MM 45.54) in Fayette, (MM 45.54- MM 67.08) in Haywood, (MM 67.08-MM 94.95) in Madison, (MM 94.95-MM-119.65) in Henderson, (MM-119.65 – MM-120.24) in Carroll, (MM 120.24- MM 125.89) in Decatur, and (MM 125.89- MM 134.70) in Benton counties at various locations for replacement of pavement markers.

District 49 - West TN – Southwest FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-19: The resurfacing with hot-in-place recycling on SR 19 from near Eastland Avenue to Haywood County Line will cause temporary lane closures daily.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-88: The resurfacing with full depth reclamation on SR 88 from Dee Webb Road to Key Corner Road, including bridge deck repairs will cause temporary lane closures daily.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3 : Resurfacing on SR 3 (Union Ave) from Bellevue Blvd to BB King Blvd. Wednesday, October 14 through Tuesday, October 20, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 3 east and westbound between Bellevue Blvd and B.B. King Blvd for asphalt paving operations. One lane in each direction will remain open. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, October 21 through Tuesday, October 27, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 3 east and westbound between Bellevue Blvd and B.B. King Blvd for asphalt paving operations. One lane in each direction will remain open. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Resurfacing on SR 14 from the Mississippi State Line to SR 175 Thursday, October 15 through Wednesday, October 21, 5:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on SR 14 (Third Street) north and southbound for resurfacing. One lane will remain open in each direction.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. Access to SR-14 from McCalla Rd West will be permanently detoured to Donnell Rd. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-205 : The resurfacing on SR 205 from SR-14 to Armour Rd will cause temporary lane closures.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-205 : The addition of turn lanes on SR 205 (Airline Rd) from Brooks River Drive to south of I-40 will have lane closures throughout the project. Thursday, October 15 through Wednesday, October 21, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 205 north and southbound from Brooks River Drive (LM-15.75) to just south of I-40 (LM-16.07) to perform temporary road widening work. There will be one lane traffic with flaggers present at times. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH. Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 MAINTENANCE : Thursday, October 15 through Wednesday, October 21, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on all interstates and state routes in District 49 for routine maintenance activities on an as needed basis.

TDOT District 49 Emergency Reference Marker Installation Wednesday, October 14 through Tuesday, October 20, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures at various locations in Shelby County on I-40 westbound, MM 0.0–MM 18.6; I-240 eastbound, MM 12.0–MM 31.0, and I-55 southbound, MM 5.8–MM 12.4. One lane will be CLOSED to install new Emergency Reference Markers. Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair: Wednesday, October 14 through Tuesday, October 20, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on SR 3 (Shelby County), SR 385 (Shelby County), SR 14 (Shelby County), SR 15 (Shelby County), I-40 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I-269 (Shelby and Fayette Counties), I-55 and I-240. One lane will be CLOSED to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

Thursday, October 15 through Wednesday, October 21, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures at various locations in Shelby County, SR 205, MM 2.3–2.5, Lauderdale County, SR 3, MM 10.0–24.0, Tipton County, SR 206, MM 2.30–2.37, and Tipton, SR 59, MM 20.6–20.65. One lane will be closed. Flagmen will be used to direct traffic where necessary. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, October 14 through Tuesday, October 20, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at the I-55 southbound EXIT 5A off ramp to eastbound Brooks Rd and at the I-55 southbound EXIT 7 on ramp from SR 14 southbound. Weather Permitting. If weather prohibits, the closures will be on the next available night.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, October 21 through Tuesday, October 27, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at the I-55 NB “ON” ramp from EXIT 12C (Metal Museum Drive), I-55 southbound EXIT 5A off ramp to eastbound Brooks Rd, I-55 southbound EXIT 7 on ramp from SR 14 southbound, I-240 EB “ON” ramp from Union Avenue, and I-240 EB “ON” ramp from SB Airways. Weather Permitting.

NON-TDOT/City of Memphis work SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: Memphis Cook Convention Center Monday, October 7, 2019, 6:00 a.m. through Wednesday, October 28, 2020: On October 7, 2019 the exit ramp from I-40 eastbound (Exit 1, Front Street) was fully closed for upgrades to the Memphis Cook Convention Center. The ramp split to Riverside Dr. will remain open. Traffic will be controlled by signage and traffic barrels. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through work zones.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or for West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.