St. Johnsbury Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A405334
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: October 15, 2020 at approximately 0256 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 244
TOWN: Fairlee
CROSS STREETS: Blood Brook Rd
WEATHER: Partly Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, black top
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Heather Railsback
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT
INJURIES: Minor
PASSENGER: Jesse Pease
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee, VT
INJURIES: Minor
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 15, 2020 at approximately 0256 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks were dispatched to a reported rollover crash at the intersection of
Vermont Route 244 and Blood Brook Rd in Fairlee, VT.
Troopers arrived on scene and located the vehicle, which caused property damage, and learned that the suspected operator left the area. Troopers attempted to locate a suspected party involved at a nearby residence. At the residence, Jasmine Lefebvre (38) provided false information to Troopers, hindering the investigation and deterring their ability to conduct a criminal investigation. Lefebvre was issued a citation for False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities.
The operator, Heather Railsback (46), of the crashed Ford Explorer arrived at
the residence shortly after Troopers arrived and was issued a criminal citation
for Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
This crash remains under investigation.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______Pending_______ T23 VSA ____Pending___
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
Jasmine Lefebvre
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/20 at 1230 hours
Heather Railsback
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/20 at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.