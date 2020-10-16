St. Johnsbury Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A405334

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: October 15, 2020 at approximately 0256 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 244

TOWN: Fairlee

CROSS STREETS: Blood Brook Rd

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, black top

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Heather Railsback

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

INJURIES: Minor

PASSENGER: Jesse Pease

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee, VT

INJURIES: Minor

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 15, 2020 at approximately 0256 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks were dispatched to a reported rollover crash at the intersection of

Vermont Route 244 and Blood Brook Rd in Fairlee, VT.

Troopers arrived on scene and located the vehicle, which caused property damage, and learned that the suspected operator left the area. Troopers attempted to locate a suspected party involved at a nearby residence. At the residence, Jasmine Lefebvre (38) provided false information to Troopers, hindering the investigation and deterring their ability to conduct a criminal investigation. Lefebvre was issued a citation for False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities.

The operator, Heather Railsback (46), of the crashed Ford Explorer arrived at

the residence shortly after Troopers arrived and was issued a criminal citation

for Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

This crash remains under investigation.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______Pending_______ T23 VSA ____Pending___

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

Jasmine Lefebvre

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/20 at 1230 hours

Heather Railsback

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/20 at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.