St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft - Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A405352

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/15/2020 between 0630 and 1630

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford park and ride off of Interstate 91

VIOLATION: Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: John Biele

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Haverhill, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/15/2020 between the hours of 0630 and 1630 at the Bradford park and ride, a catalytic converter was removed and stolen from a 2018 Toyota Tundra belonging to John Biele (55) of North Haverhill, NH. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks.

