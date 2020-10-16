Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B303392

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: October 15th, 2020, at approximately 1826 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: 23 VSA 1201 - DUI #2

ACCUSED: Gary R. Leonard

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 15th, 2020, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, were advised of a male shooting from his vehicle at a deer on Trumbull Hill Road in Shaftsbury. The Bennington Police Department made contact with the male, who fled the scene. The Bennington Police Department later stopped the male on Airport Road in the Town of Shaftsbury.

The operator was identified as Gary Leonard, age 52, of Bennington, VT. Gary showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Investigation revealed that Gary was in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Gary was taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Gary was released on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division on November 2nd, 2020, at 0815 hours.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Bennington Police Department and the Vermont State Game Wardens.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 2nd, 2020, at 0815 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.