Dr. Blake J. Perry Listed as Best for Cosmetic, Sedation, Implant & Family Dentistry

Dr. Blake Jay Perry

Mount Vernon, Washington Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists” 2020 Directory

Dr. Blake J. Perry Listed as Best Dentist for Family, Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry”
— TodaysBestDentists.com
MOUNT VERNON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Blake Jay Perry has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2020. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.

Dr. Perry practices Cosmetic, Implant, Sedation and Family Dentistry at Perry Family Dentistry, 2017 Continental Place, in Mount Vernon, serving patients in Arlington, Burlington, Anacortes, Camano Island, Sedro-Woolley, Mount Vernon, Stanwood, Bellingham and Marysville.

Services include: Cosmetic Dentistry, Aesthetic Smile Design, Digital 3-D CAD-CAM Restorations, Root-Canals, Extractions, Sedation, Dental Implants, Same-day Metal-free Crowns, Dentures, Gum-Care, Veneers, Bonding and Dental Emergencies.

Dr. Perry earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from The University of Iowa College of Dentistry. He then served with the U.S. Air Force and Wisconsin Air National Guard as an F-16 pilot before starting his practice. He has been active in continuing education throughout his career and is a graduate of the prestigious Kois Center in Seattle. He has extensive experience in Root Canal Therapy, as well as Dental Implants, Extractions and Bone Grafting so his patients can get extensive specialized care, all in one office.

Dr. Blake Jay Perry is well-known for kind, friendly manner; listening carefully to each patient’s concerns and always explaining treatment options and care. In response, he has earned dozens of five-star reviews and been selected to “Skagit’s Best Dentists”. Dr. Perry is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Dental Association, Washington State Dental Association and Mount Baker Dental Society.

For more information, please go to https://www.todaysbestdentists.com or contact Dr. Blake Jay Perry, DDS directly at https://www.perryfamilydentistry.com or 360-424-3133

The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.

TodaysBestDentists.com
Americas Best Dentists
+1 203-540-9917
email us here

