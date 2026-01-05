ORA4X Full-Arch Implant Centers: Best Same-Day Dental Implants in Greater Sacramento

Dr. Devan Dalla, DDS "ORA4X Full-Arch Implant Centers"

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "ORA4X Full-Arch Implant Centers" are redefining advanced dental implant care in greater Sacramento and throughout Northern California, delivering Same-Day, All-on-4, and full-arch dental implant solutions at our patient centers in Elk Grove and Roseville.Designed exclusively for full-mouth implant rehabilitation, ORA4X combines surgical expertise, advanced digital technology, and an integrated dental laboratory to deliver predictable, beautiful, comfortable smiles for its patients, often on the same day, and for some of the most complex implant cases.Founded and led by Dr. Devan Dalla , "ORA4X Full-Arch Implant Centers" represent the specialized full-arch implant division of ORA Dentistry, a long-established general dental practice. This integrated model allows patients to transition seamlessly from advanced surgical treatment to long-term dental maintenance and general dental care, all within one trusted office.Dr. Dalla has placed over 25,000 dental implants and has more than 15 years of focused dental implant experience. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry, where he earned honors in implantology. He has served as a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserve - experiences that contributed to his disciplined, systems-based approach to complex surgical care. Dr. Devan Dalla is widely recognized for his advanced expertise in All-on-4dental implants, same-day full-arch rehabilitation, and complex bone grafting procedures.Our highly trained staff members are well-known for their compassion and their kind, gentle, personal care, so you always feel at ease. Patient comfort is at the heart of the ORA4X philosophy, and we offer IV sedation and numerous amenities to relieve anxiety. We are AAAHC-accredited surgical facilities that meet nationally recognized standards for anesthesia, infection control, and procedural safety.As a result, the practice has earned over 300 Five-Star Reviews online, from grateful patients.ORA4X specializes exclusively in All-on-4, All-on-X, and full-arch dental implant rehabilitation, including patients with severe bone loss who are often told elsewhere that they are not candidates for fixed teeth. The centers are recognized for advanced expertise in complex bone grafting procedures, enabling treatment of challenging cases through modern grafting, augmentation, and implant stabilization techniques.A defining differentiator of ORA4X is its fully integrated, in-house digital dental laboratory. This allows many patients to receive a beautiful, fixed, functional smile in a single day, and sometimes in just four hours. Our integrated lab also provides enhanced control over surgical planning, restorative design, and construction of same-day provisional teeth and final prosthetics with superior precision and exceptional quality control.Each ORA4X center is equipped with hospital-grade digital technology, including 3D CBCT imaging, guided implant surgery, and digital smile design, for exceptional surgical precision and restorative efficiency. In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Devan Dalla is active in advancing the field of implant dentistry. He serves as a Clinical Director for a university-based dental implant program in Florida, where he trains dentists in advanced techniques and regularly lectures on modern and complex treatment planning."ORA4X Full-Arch Implant Centers" serve patients throughout the greater Sacramento region, including Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville, Folsom, Rocklin, Granite Bay, Citrus Heights, Rancho Cordova, Fair Oaks, Carmichael, Antelope, North Highlands, West Sacramento, Davis, Woodland, Lincoln, Auburn, Placerville, Galt, Lodi, Vacaville, Fairfield, Winters, Dixon, Yuba City, Marysville, and surrounding Northern California communities.Patients frequently travel from across the region to seek ORA4X’s specialized expertise in same-day dental implants, advanced bone grafting, and full-arch rehabilitation.For more information, please visit https://www.ora4x.com . Or contact Dr. Devan Dalla directly at the "ORA4X Full-Arch Implant Centers", 250 Gibson Drive in Roseville at (916) 975-1000; or 2733 Elk Grove Boulevard, in Elk Grove at (916) 975-2000.

