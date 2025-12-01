Dr. Latif M. Hamed, M.D. Selected as Best for Ophthalmology & Eye Care

Dr. Latif M. Hamed

Florida Ophthalmologist Chosen for the "America's Best Physicians” Directory & Award for 2026

Dr. Latif Hamed honored with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Ophthalmology.” — TodaysBestPhysicians.com

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Eye Surgeon, Dr. Latif M. Hamed , MD, has been named to the prestigious "America's Best Physicians” registry for 2026. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that highlights top professionals in their fields.Dr. Hamed is the founder and medical director of the Florida Eye Specialist Institute, located at 3230 SW 33rd Road in Ocala , Florida. He leads a caring, patient-focused team dedicated to providing comprehensive eye care, from medical to optical, laser, and surgical services - all under one roof.Dr. Hamed’s ability to blend advanced technology with a gentle, personable approach has earned him deep trust among patients and referring physicians.The practice has earned exceptional praise, with over 100 Five-Star reviews online. Ninety percent of new patients are referred by other patients.Services include laser cataract surgery, pediatric and neuro-ophthalmology, strabismus surgery, glaucoma surgery, laser cataract surgery, and treatment of complex cases. Dr. Hamed’s extensive expertise also includes cosmetic eyelid surgery, macular degeneration treatment, full optical services for glasses and contact lenses, and premium lens implants. As a noted expert in presbyopic lens exchange, he is a preferred specialist for patients who want to see without glasses.“Our mission has always been to provide world-class, compassionate eye care with the highest standards of professionalism and integrity,” said Dr. Hamed. “Our entire staff is committed to serving our community with the most advanced technology and personalized care available. We value our patients trusting us with their precious sight and consider their well-being as our #1 priority.”Dr. Hamed is a published author of several books and more than 100 scientific articles, further solidifying his leadership in the specialty. He has served as a tenured professor and chief at the University of Florida, earning teacher of the year honors. He has trained hundreds of eye surgeons practicing worldwide.Dr. Hamed attended several top institutions, including the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins and the Indiana University Department of Ophthalmology. He also completed elite fellowships in both Pediatric Ophthalmology and Neuro-Ophthalmology at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at the University of Miami, consistently ranked the #1 eye hospital in the country.Over the course of his career, Dr. Hamed has received numerous notable honors, including the prestigious Heed Ophthalmic Fellowship, the American Medical Association’s Physician Recognition, the American Academy of Ophthalmology Honor, and the National Children’s Eye Foundation Fellowship.He has been an examiner for the American Board of Ophthalmology and has served on the Editorial Board for one of Ophthalmology’s most prestigious journals.Dr. Hamed practices alongside his daughter, Dr. Nadine Hamed, a decorated surgeon in her own right, who has served as Chief Resident and Resident of the Year at the University of Florida Shands Department of Ophthalmology.For more information, please go to TodaysBestPhysicians.com or contact Dr. Latif M. Hamed, MD, directly at the Florida Eye Specialist Institute by calling (352) 237-0090 in Ocala; or by visiting their Website at HamedEye.com.The “National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations, or advertising in its selection process. Doctors are selected based on their training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence.

