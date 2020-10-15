Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,556 in the last 365 days.

Testimony on the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2020 (B23-0882) and Rioting Modernization Amendment Act of 2020 (B23-0723)

The testimony attached below was presented by Peter Newsham, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, to the District of Columbia Council Committee on the Judiciary & Public Safety on October 14, 2020, via a virtual meeting platform.

You just read:

Testimony on the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2020 (B23-0882) and Rioting Modernization Amendment Act of 2020 (B23-0723)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.