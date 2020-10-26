TIAG, a Veteran Friendly Company, Joins Microsoft Software and Systems Academy as a New Hiring Partner
TIAG partnered with the MSSA to hire talented veterans who want to feel empowered in their careers, stay ahead of customer expectations, and build brand loyalty
By committing to hiring MSSA graduates, TIAG proudly supports those who have served in the military by helping them build meaningful careers in the technology sphere.”RESTON, VA, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIAG—an innovative technology company providing transformational solutions to private industry and across the Department of Defense—has partnered with the Microsoft Software and Systems Academy (MSSA) to hire talented veterans who want to feel empowered in their careers, stay ahead of customer expectations, and build brand loyalty.
— Umang Modi, Managing Principal and Chief Strategy Officer
By partnering with more than 600 companies, the MSSA plays an important role in addressing both the veteran community’s employment gap and the skills gap impacting the technology field. As a hiring partner of Microsoft Software and Systems Academy, TIAG has committed to hiring MSSA graduates and empowering potential candidates to succeed when designing modern technology and IT solutions.
“MSSA stands out from other programs due to their specialized Microsoft competencies and certifications,” shares Umang Modi, TIAG Managing Principal and Chief Strategy Officer, “Every candidate we have worked with in our 4-year relationship has exceeded expectations. We are excited to be a part of this program and look forward to more great hires and opportunities!”
“Being part of the MSSA hiring program is a great opportunity for TIAG because we can find talent who are currently serving or who are in the process of transitioning back into civilian life and expose them to modern technologies and the corporate world,” shares Caitlin Yelinek, Director of Talent Acquisition, “Due to their mission-oriented outlook and sense of teamwork aimed at problem-solving, we are thrilled to hire MSSA graduats and welcome them to the TIAG family!”
Since Microsoft Software and Systems Academy launched in 2013, more than 90 percent of graduates have stayed on the job two years and longer. You can learn more about how MSSA helps the military and veteran community succeed in civilian careers through Microsoft training and support by checking out their program opportunities here.
About TIAG® | Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with regional offices in Seattle, Wash., Huntsville, Ala., and Charleston, S.C., TIAG® is an innovative technology company providing strategic, transformational solutions to private industry and across the Department of Defense. Established in 1999, TIAG takes pride in its people, processes and successes in advancing customer missions. ISO 9001:2015 certified and appraised at Maturity Level 3 of the Capability Maturity Model® Integration (CMMI) for Services TIAG delivers focused expertise and support ranging from complex, enterprise-wide solutions to stand-alone custom projects. Please visit tiag.net to discover technology that transforms.
