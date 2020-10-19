TIAG® Wins Contract with Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center
Expanding threats to overall information security require dynamic strategies for providing computer network defense.
Innovative tech company beats out 4 other bidders to provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and support across NAVFAC’s world-wide infrastructure
Unsecured Operational Technology pose a risk to our Nation’s infrastructure. We are proud to be chosen for our innovative methods to addressing vulnerabilities and securing non-traditional systems.”RESTON, VA, USA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIAG—an innovative technology company providing transformational solutions to private industry and across the Department of Defense—has announced that the Naval Facilities (NAVFAC) Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (EXWC) has awarded them a contract to provide cyber engineering, control systems engineering, and technology support services.
— Brian Sheets, Director of Business Development and Growth
“TIAG recognizes the unique risks that unsecured Operational Technology pose to our Nation’s infrastructure. As a trusted partner to numerous DoD agencies, we are proud to be chosen for our innovative methods to addressing vulnerabilities and securing non-traditional systems,” shares Director of Business Development and Growth, Brian Sheets.
Successfully outbidding four other competitors, TIAG will provide the NAVFAC EXWC Control Systems Engineering (CSE) division with cybersecurity support, lab management and technology development support, control system engineering support, cyber programmatic support, and training services to assist in the ongoing development of a Control Systems Test Bed (CSTB) and Control System Platform Enclave (CSPE) which provides the ability to evaluate new equipment and software in a controlled, virtual environment before being deployed into operational Navy shore environments.
“We are honored to provide trusted, knowledge-based services that not only meet, but exceed, the cybersecurity and IT needs of NAVFAC,” shares TIAG General Manager, Erick Iverson, “This effort further expands our broad portfolio of specialized cybersecurity and engineering support for facility related control systems (FRCS) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS), cementing TIAG ‘s role as an industry leader within the operational technology (OT) cybersecurity sector.”
TIAG is known for its past performance across the DoD providing dynamic strategies for providing computer network defense solutions, including support programs for the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC), Directorate of Information Management at the Letterkenny Army Depot, the Defense Health Agency (DHA), and the U.S. Army Regional Health Command – Atlantic.
“Preventing, detecting, and quickly responding to cyberattacks and intrusions—along with a robust risk management framework process—is essential to providing exceptional cyber engineering and technology solutions and support,” shares TIAG Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Principal Umang Modi, “We will apply our successful past performance and decades of specialized cybersecurity expertise to contribute to the Command mission and support the NAVFAC organization.”
About TIAG® | Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with regional offices in Seattle, Wash., Huntsville, Ala., and Charleston, S.C., TIAG® is an innovative technology company providing strategic, transformational solutions to private industry and across the Department of Defense. Established in 1999, TIAG takes pride in its people, processes and successes in advancing customer missions. ISO 9001:2015 certified and appraised at Maturity Level 3 of the Capability Maturity Model® Integration (CMMI) for Services TIAG delivers focused expertise and support ranging from complex, enterprise-wide solutions to stand-alone custom projects. Please visit tiag.net to discover “TIAG technology that transforms.”
About the NAVFAC EXWC CSE Division | The NAVFAC EXWC CSE division supports the reliability, integrity and cyber security of facility related control systems (FRCS) and operational technology (OT) deployed at naval shore and Joint Service installations worldwide. The CSE division provides Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) system integration and test capabilities of real-world control system infrastructures combined with sophisticated computer simulation support. This combination provides a unique platform to assess FRCS configuration and change management, establish appropriate security measures, examine vulnerability exploitation scenarios, and evaluate potential threat responses and outcomes.
Umang Modi
TIAG
+1 703-437-7878
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn