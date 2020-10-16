HDOT NEWS RELEASE: SINGLE LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULED ON THE VINEYARD ONRAMP TO THE EASTBOUND H-1 FREEWAY BEGINNING OCT. 16, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Oct 15, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that the right lane on the Vineyard Boulevard onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway will be closed, beginning on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, through Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for drilling and installations of fiber optic cables.

Roadwork will occur on weekdays and traffic will be allowed through the onramp by using the left lane. Motorists are advised to drive with caution when traveling through the area.