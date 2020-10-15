Statement from State Auditor Blaha on Passage of the Bonding Bill - October 15, 2020

For Immediate Release October 15, 2020

Contact: Donald McFarland Phone: 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – State Auditor Blaha issued the following statement upon final passage of the bonding bill.

“I applaud the legislature for passing a bonding bill that will get people back to work,” said Auditor Blaha. “Local governments have been telling us that the loss of revenue will hit them harder the direct COVID-19 costs. Getting the economy rolling again is exactly what local governments need right now to help with these revenue losses.”

“This is really a jobs bill,” added Blaha. “These jobs lift our communities. This bill will not only build infrastructure, but our local economies as well.”

xxx

The Office of the State Auditor is the constitutional office that oversees nearly $40 billion in local government finances for Minnesota taxpayers. The Office of the State Auditor helps to ensure financial integrity and accountability in local government financial activities. Julie Blaha is Minnesota’s 19th State Auditor. Follow us on Twitter @MNStateAuditor.