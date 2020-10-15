October 15, 2020 - TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel Announced as the 2020 Appointed Official of the Year

Date: October 15, 2020

Media Contact: James Bernsen Phone: 512-463-8556

Awarded by Texas Association for the Education of Young Children

AUSTIN –The Texas Association for the Education of Young Children ( TXAEYC ) has recognized Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) Chairman Bryan Daniel as the recipient of their Appointed Official of the Year award for 2020. The award is given annually by TXAEYC to the elected or appointed official who has best championed, advocated, or advanced the interests of the early childhood education community in Texas. Past recipients of this award include TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez, Chairman Richard Raymond, Mayor Mike Rawlins, Chairman Dan Huberty, Chairman Trent Ashby, and several other noted Texas officials.

The TXAEYC selection committee accredited TWC over the years with being a champion for early childhood through the agency’s commitment to providing high quality child care for families who need it the most. TXAEYC acknowledged that TWC ’s commitment became even more evident in agency's response to the COVID-19 pandemic under TWC Chairman Daniel’s leadership.

“I am honored to receive this award from the Texas Association for the Education of Young Children,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “I look forward to continuing to work with TXAEYC to support Texas child care providers, and to make sure young Texans and their families have every opportunity to reach their full potential.”

TXAEYC accredits TWC ’s quick response to increasing reimbursement rates, opening eligibility to essential workers, and covering parent's share of costs in the early months of COVID-19 with being vital to the needs of families and children, as well as, the survival of early childhood programs across the state.

Through programs such as Texas Rising Star, subsidized child care, and numerous other grants and programs, TWC has worked to ensure that child care centers in Texas have the resources they need to deliver high quality, affordable options to Texas children and parents.

To learn more about the TWC child care services program and child care provider resources, go to https://twc.texas.gov/students/child-care-program.

###mmh