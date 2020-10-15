Extra 3SquaresVT Benefits in October & November

Many 3SquaresVT households will receive a higher benefit in October and November as part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase to help during the health crisis.

Households already receiving the maximum 3SquaresVT benefit, or a zero benefit, will not get an increase. Everyone else will receive an increase that brings them to the maximum benefit for their household size.

October Allotments : 1 person = $194

2 people = $355

3 people = $509

4 people = $646

5 people = $768

Each additional person = +$146 November Allotments :* 1 person = $204

2 people = $374

3 people = $535

4 people = $680

5 people = $807

Each additional person = +$153

* The change between October and November is a result of the annual COLA adjustment by the USDA.

3SquaresVT households don’t need to do anything to receive this increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll automatically receive it the same way they receive their benefits now: on an EBT card, through direct deposit, or by check.

If Eligible: In September 2020

In October 2020 Benefit Will Be Available: On 10/16 by EBT, 10/19 by direct deposit, or when check arrives

On 11/17 by EBT, 11/20 by direct deposit, or when check arrives

Learn more about 3SquaresVT at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT.