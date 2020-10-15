Extra 3SquaresVT Benefits in October & November
Many 3SquaresVT households will receive a higher benefit in October and November as part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase to help during the health crisis.
Households already receiving the maximum 3SquaresVT benefit, or a zero benefit, will not get an increase. Everyone else will receive an increase that brings them to the maximum benefit for their household size.
October Allotments:
November Allotments:*
* The change between October and November is a result of the annual COLA adjustment by the USDA.
3SquaresVT households don’t need to do anything to receive this increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll automatically receive it the same way they receive their benefits now: on an EBT card, through direct deposit, or by check.
If Eligible:
Benefit Will Be Available:
Learn more about 3SquaresVT at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT.