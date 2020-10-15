Don’t Be Silenced by Voter Intimidation

First, vote! It’s easier than ever. Second, inform the authorities. If you are eligible to vote, no person can stop you. Avoid confronting intimidators, it could better serve their ends, not yours. If you experience or witness voter intimidation, be sure to note the date, time, and location of the incident. Details matter, and will assist in the prosecution of voter intimidation. Contact the New York State Attorney General online or through the Election Hotline at 1-800-771-7755.