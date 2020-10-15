Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HIGHWAY 248 NEAR PRESHO TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, October 14, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179 

 

PRESHO, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says Highway 248 near Brakke Dam will be closed to through traffic for three weeks starting Monday, Oct. 26. 

Highway 248 will be closed approximately 4.6 miles east of the Highway 183/248 junction at Presho for the contractor to repair the box culvert under the highway. The repairs will require the contractor to completely remove the road surface. 

Travelers will need to take the I-90 Presho Exit 226 to Kennebec Exit 235 as an alternate route. 

This work is part of a larger project that will include an asphalt overlay on I-90 from Vivian to Reliance. 

The prime contractor on this project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Ortonville, Minnesota. The overall completion date is Oct. 29, 2021. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

