State Capitol to Mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee’s state capitol will be highlighted in purple this weekend, in observance of domestic violence awareness month.

Gov. Bill Lee proclaimed October as domestic violence awareness month, in line with the national observation. Tennessee’s state capitol in Nashville will be spotlighted in purple light October 16-18.  

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) crime report, there were 71,042 domestic violence incidents reported last year in Tennessee; 85 of those resulted in the death of the victim.  

The Office of Criminal Justice Programs (OCJP) provides federal funding to more than 30  domestic violence programs throughout the state of Tennessee.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, call the 24-hour statewide hotline at 1-800-356-6767.

