Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (October 15 - 21, 2020)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY AND JACKSON COUNTY The resurfacing on SR-135 and SR-151 in Clay County and on SR-151 in Jackson County: The contractor will continue work on resurfacing operations and during this work, the contractor will utilize lane closures and will have flaggers on site to assist with traffic flow through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and pay attention to construction signs and flaggers working adjacent to the roadway. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 10' should use an alternate route during paving.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Construction of a truck climbing lane EB near MM 339, including grading, drainage, and paving: Temporary nighttime lane closures may be required for permanent pavement markings and overhead sign installation. Traffic control devices, THP, and queue trucks will be used as necessary during lane closures. Motorists should use caution at the MM 340 exit ramp and as they travel through the work zone.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Resurfacing from the SR-101 ramp (MM 321) to east of SR-1 (US-70) (MM 329): Beginning Sunday night, I-40 will be reduced to one lane eastbound (24 hours daily) at Daddy's Creek Bridge (MM 326) to complete epoxy overlay. Temporary nighttime lane closures may be required at other times to allow resurfacing activities to continue. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph during working hours. Queue trucks and THP will assist with traffic control as needed.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 26.6: SR-1 (US-70) has been reduced to one lane traffic between Godsey Road and Renegade Mountain Parkway while slope stabilization is in process. Construction signs, portable barrier rail, barrels, and temporary traffic signals have been installed. Remaining work includes guardrail installation, portable barrier rail removal, and paving which may require short term lane stoppages. Motorists should exercise caution and pay attention to temporary traffic signals as they travel through the work zone.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) Grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road and be alert for changes in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. Peavine Road will be closed from Fairview Blvd to just past the Catoosa / Westchester intersection with detours posted. In addition, Peavine Road will be temporarily closed just past Stonehenge Road to install the cross drain. Base stone, paving, storm drain installation, and utility relocation are in progress. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as these construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) Resurfacing from SR-1 (US-70) (LM 16.5) to SR-28 (US-127) (LM 16.8), and SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from south of Elmore Road (LM 15) to Huddle Road (LM 17.9), including bridge deck repair: Shoulder stone, catch basin grates, and permanent pavement marking activities remain on SR-24 (Elmore Road) and SR-28 (US-127). This work will require temporary nighttime lane closures with traffic control devices and flagging as necessary. Upcoming activities include epoxy overlay on the bridge over I-40 at mm 317 which will require weekend lane closures. Motorists should be alert as conditions are subject to change each night.

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 Construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. No change in traffic patterns, traffic is still using the existing SR-56. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. A portion of County House Road will be closed to allow the contractor to complete work in that area. Motorist should follow posted signs for County House Road detour until work is complete. The contractor is working at the intersection of South Tittsworth Road and the new alignment. Traffic will be shifted onto a diversion to allow contractor to construct new alignment. Motorist should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers.

FENTRESS COUNTY Rockfall mitigation on SR-85 at (LM 3.80): The contractor will be on site clearing vegetation and will begin work on rockfall mitigation at LM 3.8. SR 85 in Fentress County will be closed from Sandy Rd. at LM 2.19 to East Obey Lane at LM 5.67. This closure will be in effect beginning 10/12/20 and will remain closed until contract completion of 05/31/21. During this closure, a detour route will be in place to allow traffic to navigate around the road closure. For traffic traveling eastbound, the detour route will be SR-164 to SR-62 in Monterey. From there, motorists will use SR-62 to travel to SR-28 to the Clarkrange intersection. Motorists will proceed then to SR-85. For traffic traveling westbound, the detour route will be SR-28 to SR-62 at the Clarkrange intersection. Then, motorists will proceed to SR-164 in Monterey and travel to SR-85. Please note that due to an ongoing adjacent project, SR-85 in Overton County near SR-164 will remain closed also until approximately 12/15/20.

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 Emergency slide repairs at various locations: The contractor continues work on the Overton County side of SR-85 and the road remains closed from LM 17.5 to LM 22.2. This closure will remain in effect until approximately 12/15/20. The contractor is currently working to stabilize the roadway and is completing construction on the last scheduled roadway retaining wall. Motorists should continue using the signed detour route until the roadway is opened back up.

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-290 (W. 12TH ST.) both directions from LM 5.81 to LM 6.38: Lane closures between N Franklin Rd and N Willow Ave with signage, barrels and cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 am - 2 pm through 11/30/20.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (South Willow Ave.) resurfacing from south of Grider Road (LM 7.4) to north of State Street (LM 9.75), including bridge expansion joint repair: Contractor will resume milling operations and paving operations. Nightly lane closures are possible Sunday through Thursday from 9 PM to 6AM. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work and be alert of all signage, traffic control devices, personnel, and equipment.

WHITE COUNTY The grading, drainage and paving at Airport Rd. leading up to Upper Cumberland Regional Airport: The contractor will be working on paving and installing permanent signs along Technology Drive, Airport Road, and SR-136 during this period. Temporary traffic stoppages may be needed as construction progresses. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment.

DISTRICT 28

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 117) Improvement of ramps at Exit 117: Interstate 24 WB between MM 118 and MM 116, maintenance work will continue nightly, Sunday thru Thursday from 7:00PM to 6:00AM. Additionally, the setting of barrier walls will allow for progress work will occur daily. The ON-RAMP WILL BE CLOSED AT EXIT 117 I-24 WB, to allow for on-ramp improvements. There may be alternating lane closures on WB between MM 116 to MM 118 to support this progress work. Motorists should use caution and be advised of lane shift and reduced speed to 60 MPH in the work zone area. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: I-24 EXIT 117 WB ON-RAMP WILL BE CLOSED.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-130 (N. HIGH ST.) southbound at LM 13.45: Shoulder and single lane closure between 12th Avenue and 13th Avenue. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM with an estimated completion 10/28/20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-130 (OLD TULLAHOMA RD.) both directions from LM 10.5 to LM 11.2: Mobile lane closure along SR-130 between Choctaw Road and Grider Road. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM between 09/17/20 through 10/30/20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-50 (LYNCHBURG HWY.) both directions from LM 6.32 to LM 5.99: Intermittent lane closures along SR-50 between Red Hawk Lane and 6304 Lynchburg Hwy. Signage and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM between 08/13/20 through 10/28/20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-16 Resurfacing from South Drive (LM 20) to the Alabama State line (LM 30.4): The contractor has completed resurfacing operations and will continue to be on site to complete installation of final items. Remaining activities include the installation of shoulder stone and guard rail. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. During work hours the roadway will be reduced to one lane to support installation and controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road.

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-56 both directions from LM 20.19 to LM 25.69: Mobile lane closures along SR-56 from the intersection of SR-56 and SR-108 to the intersection of SR-56 and Store Door Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 7 AM to 4 PM starting 08/31/20 through 02/28/21.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 Repair of the bridge over Piney Creek (LM 18.2): One lane on the bridge is open. Traffic across the bridge is being controlled by a temporary traffic signal. Flagging operations may be on-going to unload and load equipment and other activities.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 Slide repair from LM 26.4 to LM 26.5: The roadway is down to one lane controlled with traffic signals. The schedule for completion is unknown as a major project is being developed for a permanent repair to the slide.

MARION COUNTY SR-156 Resurfacing from east of Orme Mountain Rd (LM 9.3) to near Elm Avenue (LM 14.5): Currently the contractor performing resurfacing operations and repairing the concrete ADA ramps along SR-156 in South Pittsburg. The road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagger to accommodate the work being performed. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNU156]

MARION COUNTY Permitted Work on I-24 westbound from MM 166.6 to MM 165.2: On 10/15/20 starting at 8 AM, lane 1 (fast lane) will be closed for an operation. Traffic control will be in place during the estimated 2-hour operation.

MARION COUNTY SR-27 slope stabilization at LM 27.9: Roadway is reduced to one lane and is controlled by traffic lights. Use caution as roadway is rough.

MARION COUNTY Utility Work on SR-27 (SUCK CREEK RD) both directions from LM 21.87 to LM 24.38: Mobile lane closures for aerial work will occur between Bryant Rd and near Choctaw Trail. Motorists should be prepared to stop for short delays. Signage and flaggers will be present. 9 am - 2 pm beginning 10/20/20 through December 18, 2020.

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-72, US-41) Emergency slope stabilization between LM 25.20 and LM 26.40: The contractor will continue to maintain one lane of travel open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads. Motorist should be alert to a new traffic pattern. At this time, traffic signals are installed and will remain in place until the project is complete. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-111 Resurfacing from East Valley Road (LM 7.6) to SR-8 (US-127) (LM 10), including bridge expansion joint repair: The contractor will begin resurfacing operations on SR-111. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation when equipment and workers present on the road.

VAN BUREN COUNTY TDOT Contractor on SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) both directions at LM 16.5: Beginning 10/15/20, a slide repair will have SR-30 at log mile 16.5 down to one lane. Traffic lights will be controlling the work zone and all traffic control will be in place. Expect up to 10-minute delays during daylight hours when drilling is being performed. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 7 AM to 5 PM through 10/31/20.

WARREN COUNTY SR-286 Resurfacing from east of South Chancery Street (LM 0.00) to west of SR-380 (LM 2.79) and on SR-55 from north of Old Well Road (LM 4.76) to north of Hallum Lane (LM 8.56): The contractor will continue milling and paving operations on SR-55. Daily lane closures are possible on SR-55. Paving will also continue SR-286. There will be flagging and temporary lane closures on SR-286 during this time. Motorist are advised to use caution in the area and be alert to all traffic control devices, signage, equipment and personnel.

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 Construction of small drainage structures (LM 15.85 and LM 15.90): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the construction of a new entrance into the shopping center on the northwest corner of 25th street (SR-60) and Keith Street (SR-2) in Cleveland. The right northbound shoulder of 25th Street (SR-60) will be closed for the duration of this work. The first entrance into the shopping center is closed. Motorists wishing to access the shopping center should do so via the second entrance on 25th Street (SR-60). Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for workers and equipment when entering/exiting the shopping center.

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) both directions from LM 16.26 to LM 16.88: Shoulder and single lane closure between Westview Drive NW and Keith Street NW. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion 11/30/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 Repair of the bridge over the Tennessee River and Riverpark Drive (LM 2.2): The contractor will be performing repair operations to the bridge that will require lane closures in both directions. Extra caution should be observed of trucks entering and exiting the work-zone. During this report period the outside shoulder and outside lane of each direction are closed. Traffic is shifted to the left in both directions. Additional flaggers will be present as needed.

HAMILTON COUNTY The tunnel cleaning of the McCallie Tunnel on US-11(US-64, SR-2), the Stringers Ridge Tunnel on US-127(SR-8), and the Bachman Tubes on US-41 (US-76, S.R.8): On 10/21/20 (8 PM - 6 AM), there will be a tunnel cleaning operation at the McCallie Tunnels. This will be supported by a flagging operation. Later that night, the Stringers Ridge Tunnel will be cleaned & supported by a signed detour.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Lane shifts are in place on I-24 EB and WB under the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, at North and South Terrace approaching the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, and on Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge. Alternating single and double lane closures will be required on I-24 EB and WB on 10/15/20 and between 10/18/20 through 10/21/20 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there will be single lane closures in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections with North and South Terrace. These closures will occur on 10/15/20 and 10/16/20, and between 10/19/20 through 10/21/20 from 9 AM to 6 AM the following morning. Motorists should be aware of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge closure and detour that was put into place on 04/20/20, and the new traffic pattern at Exit 183 on the ramp leading to the intersection of South Terrace and Germantown Road on 08/10/20. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Resurfacing from the Georgia State line to near the ramp to SR-2 (US-41, US-64, US-11, Cummings Hwy): There could continue to be a paving operation on I-24 EB/WB involving lane closures as follows: Sunday - Thursday (8PM - 6AM). This project is continuous from MM 171 at the Georgia line through MM 178, just west of the US-27 split. Expect some queueing of traffic. Manned attenuator trucks, variable speed limit signs, and two officers will be assisting in this operation

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Micka/CNT374]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. I-75 NB to I-24 WB split has been moved back 1500 feet from its previous location. Welcome Center traffic intending to use I-24 WB now, will have to detour on I-75 NB to Exit 3. Detailed detour information will be available at the Welcome Center. Rolling roadblocks to occur on I-24 EB, starting at HWY 27, from 9 PM to 6 AM, 10/20/20. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange. RESTRICTIONS: There is a 14' width restriction on the NB I-75 to WB I-24 interchange ramp. This affects wide loads at approximately MM 1.7.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) Widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Work on this project continues with activities occurring in the median and shoulders of US-27. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the activity area. Motorists should pay close attention to the detour signage posted. The speed limit on US-27 in the construction zone remains 45 MPH. Weather permitting, the contractor may implement temporary lane/shoulder closures on weeknights between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM. At least one lane will remain open in each direction on US-27. On Thursday 10/15/20 thru Wednesday 10/21/20 from 9 AM to 6 AM, temporary lane closures will be in place for southbound and northbound US-27 from the Olgiati Bridge to I-24 for milling and leveling of the asphalt, paving the surface, grooving of the bridges and installing bridge joints. On Friday Night 10/16/20 thru Monday Morning 10/19/20 from 7 PM to 6 AM temporary ramp closures will be in place for northbound US-27 to Martin Luther King Blvd. and the Martin Luther King Blvd. ramp to northbound US-27 for rebuilding Martin Luther King Boulevard. During these closures Northbound US-27 traffic to Martin Luther King Blvd. will be detoured to 4th Street Ramp / 4th Street / Broad Street / Martin Luther King Boulevard. Eastbound Martin Luther King Blvd. traffic to northbound US-27 will be detoured to Broad St. / 4th Street / 4th Street northbound on ramp to US-27. Westbound Martin Luther King Blvd. traffic to northbound US-27 will be detoured to Gateway Ave. / 6th Street / Chestnut Street / 4th Street / 4th Street Northbound on Ramp to US-27. State Troopers are requested for Thursday thru Wednesday. RESTRICTIONS: I-124 (US-27)Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNP230]

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on I-24 both directions from MM 181 to MM 183: From 7 AM to 5 PM on 10/19/20 through 10/21/20, structure inspections will take place closing the shoulders with a mobile attenuator operation.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Contractor on I-24 both directions from MM 171 to MM 175: The Emergency Mile Marker Installation project (CNU104) will be installing signs in the median of the interstate requiring inside lane closures. This work is scheduled for Sunday through Thursday (8 PM to 6 AM).

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Contractor on SR-153 (STATE HWY. 153) both directions from LM 0 to LM 1: The Emergency Mile marker installation project (CNU104) will be installing signs in the median of SR-153 (LM 0 to LM 1). This will require inside lane closures. This work will happen Sunday through Thursday between 8 PM and 6 AM.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DR.) both directions at LM 4: On Thursday of this reporting period, there will be a lane closure as flaggers will be directing traffic from 9 AM- 2PM.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-58 (HWY. 58) both directions from LM 17 to LM 19: Monday thru Wednesday of this reporting period, there will be intermittent flagging operations on SR58 as maintenance crews work in this area.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (BROAD ST.) both directions from LM 6.14 to LM 6.14: North and South bound lane closures between 33rd and 34th Streets. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should reduce speed through the area being aware of personnel and equipment. 9 am - 2 pm daily beginning 10/19/20 through 10/28/20 weather permitting.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) northbound at LM 14.73: Shoulder and single lane closure between Heron Cove Lane and Freedom Bay Drive. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 07/27/20 through 10/21/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD.) both directions from LM 13.47 to LM 13.47: Lane closures between Mountain Creek Road and Mundy St. Motorists should reduce speed and be aware of new traffic pattern. Message boards and barrels will be present. 9 am - 3 pm daily, 10/19/20 - 10/30/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) Repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): The contractor will be performing bridge & roadway repair on the SR-29 bridge over Big Soddy Creek. During this report period the contractor will have traffic restricted with two lanes of SR-111 southbound closed. Also, during this report period, the contractor will have two lanes of SR-29 north-bound closed. At least one lane of traffic in both directions shall always remain open.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-11) Improvement of the intersection at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (LM 22.7), including grading, drainage and paving: During this report period, the contractor will be performing grading, drainage and paving. Extra care should be taken while trucks and heavy equipment are entering and exiting the roadway. The roadway may be temporarily restricted to a one lane roadway by flagging operation.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) Improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 10/15/20, 10/19/2020, 10/20/2020, 10/21/2020 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. There will also be very short lane closures for blasting that will last five minutes or less. There will also be a lane closure on Eastview Terrace to finish up clearing operations. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be grading, paving, constructing retaining wall(s) and installing signals & lighting on S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. The roadway is not open to traffic. The traveling public should be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways.

MCMINN COUNTY SR-310 microsurfacing from near SR-30 (US-411) (LM 0.0) to SR-39 (LM 6.4), including bridge repair: The paving operations on SR-310 will continue. This operation (Monday through Friday, 7 AM - 7 PM) will be supported by a flagging operation, allowing alternate movement of traffic through the work zone. The commuting public should expect significant wait times or seek alternate routes.

MCMINN AND POLK COUNTY SR-163 Resurfacing from west of CR-750 (Piney Grove Road) (LM 9.0) in McMinn County to US-411 (SR-30) (LM 1.0) in Polk County: During this reporting period the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on SR-163 Monday through Saturday between the hours of 7 AM and 5:30 PM for the installation of permanent pavement markings and snowplowable pavement markers. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 Resurfacing from north of Ten Mile Road (LM 31.3) to the Roane County line (LM 35.1): During this period, the contractor will have one lane closed while performing resurfacing operations. One lane shall always remain open. Additional flaggers will be on-site to assist with traffic control as needed.

MEIGS COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on SR-58 (STATE HWY. 58) both directions at LM 14.2: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be repairing the drainage culvert SR-58, LM 14.2, on 10/19/20, from 9 AM to 3 PM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

POLK COUNTY Utility Work on SR-33 (HWY. 411) both directions from LM 9.9 to LM 14: Mobile lane closures SR-40 junction to Ocoee River Bridge as crews transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 3 PM with an estimated completion of 10/30/20.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the westbound shoulder of US-64 (SR-40) to construct a new haul road. The westbound shoulder of US-64 (SR-40) will be closed for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 20.5: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to construct a retaining wall near LM 20.5 on SR-40 (US-64). The eastbound truck climbing lane is closed at this location and will remain closed for the duration of construction. Motorists are advised to reduce speed to 35 mph in the work zone due to a lane shift and to watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Repair of bridges over North Potato Creek (LM 26.93): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on painting the newly finished portions of the eastbound and westbound bridges. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction on US-64 for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

POLK COUNTY Boanerges Church Road construction of a bridge over Old Fort Creek: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to build new roadway approaches to the bridge over Old Fort Creek on Boanerges Church Road. Boanerges Church Road will be closed to all traffic for the duration of this activity. Detour signs are posted directing traffic around the closure onto SR-313 and US-411.

RHEA COUNTY SR-302 Resurfacing from SR-30 (LM 0.0) to SR-68 (LM 8.9): During this period, the contractor will have one lane closed while performing resurfacing operations. One lane shall always remain open. Additional flaggers will be on-site to assist with traffic control as needed.

RHEA COUNTY Grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: The lull in construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project just North of Dayton, TN. will continue. However, SR-29 will continue to experience slight lane shifts with no shoulders at the entrance to SIA roadway.

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 Crack sealing at various locations on various state routes: The contractor will continue the Crack Sealing process on various State Routes in the following Counties: Cannon, Coffee, Grundy, and Warren. Contractor will be working daily from 6 AM to 7 PM on various locations. Coffee and Warren Counties will have night work Monday thru Friday to support the crack sealant installation. The progress work will be supported by mobile lane closure operations as crews transition the work zones along State Routes for Sealant work. Signage and flaggers will be present during this work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment. During this reporting period the plan of operation will be: Coffee County: SR-55, LM 2.59 to LM 7.35 nightly, followed by Coffee County: SR-55 LM 0.00 to LM 2.59 daily. Upon completion of Coffee County work will begin in Grundy County: SR-50 LM 0.00 to LM 6.97 daily. In the event of any inclement weather the contractor will be idle.

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will always be maintained.

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

REGION 2 On-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

REGION 2 Preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. Work hours are 9 AM to 3:30 PM. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

REGION 2 Sweeping and drain cleaning on various interstate and state routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday between 8 PM and 6 AM).

REGION 2 TDOT Mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

REGION 2 On-call pavement marking and the retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be performing retracing of pavement markings on various routes throughout DeKalb, Putnam, Warren, and Coffee Counties. Routes in DeKalb County include SR-56 and SR-146. Routes in Putnam County include SR-56, SR-111, SR-136, and SR-164. Routes in Warren County include SR-1, SR-56, and SR-136. Routes in Coffee County include SR-2, SR-16, and SR-55. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment.

REGION 2 On-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

RESTRICTIONS

CLAY AND JACKSON COUNTY - CNU139: Loads wider than 10' should use an alternate route during paving.

COFFEE COUNTY - PERMIT: I-24 EXIT 117 WB ON-RAMP WILL BE CLOSED.

MARION COUNTY - CNT229: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB1801: There is a 14' width restriction on the NB I-75 to WB I-24 interchange ramp. This affects wide loads at approximately MM 1.7.

HAMILTON COUNTY - CNP230: I-124 (US-27)Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.