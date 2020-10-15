Montana Department of Commerce Tourism Grant Program Now Open

MONTANA – Montana Commerce Department Director Tara Rice today announced the Department will begin accepting applications for the Tourism Grant Program from Thursday, October 15 through November 30 for the 2021 grant cycle.

The Tourism Grant Program funds projects that strengthen Montana’s economy through the development and enhancement of Montana’s tourism and recreation industry. A total of $750,000 is available for projects that develop and enhance tourism and recreation products that have the potential to increase non-resident visitation.

“Montanans in the tourism and recreation industries are finding innovative ways to adapt to the ever-changing realities of the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Commerce Director Tara Rice. “The Department of Commerce looks forward to supporting tourism and recreation projects as we recognize that while so many aspects of our daily lives have changed, one thing remains truer than ever: Montana is the best place to live, work and play.”

Projects funded in the 2021 cycle must be completed by June of 2022. Entities in Montana that are eligible to apply for a Tourism Grant include registered non-profit 501(c) organizations and city, tribal or county governments.

Funds will be awarded to tourism and recreation projects that fall within the categories of:

Arts/Culture /Heritage Preservation: projects that preserve, protect, or restore Montana’s arts, culture, and/or heritage treasures

Visitor Facility Upgrades/Construction: projects that will enhance the non-resident visitor experience and increase expenditures

Niche Product Development: projects of interest to non-resident visitors as identified in Montana Destination Brand Research Study

The Tourism Grant Program is funded by the Lodging Facility Use Tax. Learn more and apply for a Tourism Grant at MARKETMT.COM/TOURISMGRANTS.

