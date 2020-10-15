TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Women’s March 2020
On Saturday, October 17, 2020, the Women’s March 2020 will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with these events, there will be parking restriction and potential street closures that motorists should take into consideration.
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:
- 14th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street, NW
- 13th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 15th Street and 3rd Street, NW
- Constitution Avenue, NW from 3rd Street to Louisiana Avenue, NW
- E Street, NW from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW
- 3rd Street, NW from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW
- 4th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW
- 6th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 7th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW
The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic for the event from approximately 9:00
a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:
- 14th Street, NW from Constitution Avenue to F Street, NW
- 13th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street, NW
- E Street, NW from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 15th Street and 12th Street, NW
Motorists should expect intermittent closures in the following areas from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The decision to close any roadway will be based upon public safety.
- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 12th Street and 3rd Street, NW
- Constitution Avenue, NW from 3rd Street to 2nd Street, NE
- Louisiana Avenue, NW from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW
- 1st Street, SE from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW
- 3rd Street, NW from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW
- 4th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW
- 6th Street, NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 7th Street, NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 9th Street, NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 10th Street, NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 11th Street, NW from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 12th Street, NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.
The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.
Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.