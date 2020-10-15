Maryland State Police Arrest Man On, Assault Charges, Illegally Possessing Weapon In Prince George’s County

October 15, 2020

(BRANDYWINE, MD) – Following a three-week firearms investigation, troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division-Firearms Enforcement Unit, Southern Region today arrested a felon in Prince George’s County who illegally possessed a regulated firearm and had two outstanding warrants through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland Department of Parole and Probation.

Sean Ross Alpert, 43, of Brandywine, Maryland, was transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center was served with two arrest warrants on the following charges: first-degree assault, second-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary, two counts of malicious destruction of property of more than $1,000, rogue and vagabond, theft less than $100 and violation of probation. Additional charges are pending a case review with the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

In conjunction with the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, troopers were able to obtain a search and seizure warrant for Alpert’s residence. The warrant was served by troopers from the CED-Firearms Enforcement Section, CED-Central South Investigations, Forestville Barrack and STATE Team.

While securing the residence, Alpert was located and taken into custody without incident. A further search of the residence resulted in a regulated firearm being located and seized.

This case highlights the Maryland State Police’s mission of helping to prevent and investigate multi-jurisdictional crime while supporting allied law enforcement agencies across Maryland. The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Firearms Enforcement Unit is committed to supporting Governor Hogan’s efforts to reduce gun violence.

The Firearms Enforcement Unit consists of sworn troopers who are tasked with working throughout the state to identify those illegally in possession of firearms, infiltrating, dismantling criminal organizations and perpetuating firearm-related violence. Funds for the investigation were provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services & the Public Safety and Violence Prevention Act.

