Traffic Change Coming as Route 35 Bridge nears Completion

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to a coming traffic change on a Route 35 bridge job in Fayette Township, Juniata County. The bridge spans a tributary of Cocolamus Creek approximately two miles north of the village of Cocolamus. Replacing the bridge will improve its condition from “poor” to “good”. An average of more than 3,400 vehicles travel through this area each day.

On Monday, October 19, crews will close the temporary roadway that’s been carrying traffic around the work zone and place traffic onto the new bridge. Drivers should stay alert for flaggers in the roadway as this change takes place.

Remaining work on the project will then be done using an alternating traffic pattern, controlled by flaggers. Flagging operations will take place during daylight hours through Friday, October 23 as crews work to rebuild shoulders, perform final paving, and place pavement markings. Through mid-November, crews will also be working off-road to remove the temporary roadway.

Jay Fulkroad and Sons, Inc. of McAlisterville, PA has been the contractor on this $742,000 job. Overall work on this job has included removal of the old bridge, installation of the new concrete box culvert, approach paving, drainage upgrades, guide rail installation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

Work on this project has been done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

