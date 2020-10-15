From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, October 15, 2020 10:20 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT Route 108 / Smugglers Notch - closed due to TT unit
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification
Vermont Route 108 between Stowe and Cambridge, commonly known as Smugglers' Notch is closed due to a tractor-trailer that's stuck. The road is blocked until further notice, efforts to remove the truck are underway. Updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
You just read:
Fw: VT Route 108 / Smugglers Notch - closed due to TT unit
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.