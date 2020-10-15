Fw: VT Route 108 / Smugglers Notch - closed due to TT unit

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VT Route 108 / Smugglers Notch - closed due to TT unit

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, October 15, 2020 10:20 AM

 

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

Williston Barracks 

  

News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Vermont Route 108 between Stowe and Cambridge, commonly known as Smugglers' Notch is closed due to a tractor-trailer that's stuck.  The road is blocked until further notice, efforts to remove the truck are underway.  Updates will be provided when available.  

  

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully. 

 

