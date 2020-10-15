Fw: VT Route 108 / Smugglers Notch - closed due to TT unit

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 108 between Stowe and Cambridge, commonly known as Smugglers' Notch is closed due to a tractor-trailer that's stuck. The road is blocked until further notice, efforts to remove the truck are underway. Updates will be provided when available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.