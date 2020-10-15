VSP/Williston news release Smugglers Notch

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A104286

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/15/2020, 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 108 Smuggler’s Notch

ACCUSED: Braden Pitchford

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gillespie, IL

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police received a call of a tractor trailer unit stuck at Smuggler’s Notch on route 108 in the town of Cambridge. The operator of vehicle, Braden Pitchford ignored and passed several clearly posted signs advising that tractor trailer units are not permitted. Troopers were able to safely guide the operator back towards the Stowe side. Troopers issued the operator a ticket, with a fine of $1,192.00 (2) points for being in violation of Title 23 V.S.A Section 1006b(b): Commercial Motor Vehicle Prohibited on Smugglers Notch.

Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

802-878-7111

Giancarlo.Digenova@vermont.gov