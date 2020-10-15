VSP/Williston news release Smugglers Notch
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A104286
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/15/2020, 1000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 108 Smuggler’s Notch
ACCUSED: Braden Pitchford
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gillespie, IL
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police received a call of a tractor trailer unit stuck at Smuggler’s Notch on route 108 in the town of Cambridge. The operator of vehicle, Braden Pitchford ignored and passed several clearly posted signs advising that tractor trailer units are not permitted. Troopers were able to safely guide the operator back towards the Stowe side. Troopers issued the operator a ticket, with a fine of $1,192.00 (2) points for being in violation of Title 23 V.S.A Section 1006b(b): Commercial Motor Vehicle Prohibited on Smugglers Notch.
Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
802-878-7111
Giancarlo.Digenova@vermont.gov