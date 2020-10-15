Middlesex Barracks / Press Release - Grand Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20A304392
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 10/14/2020 @ 1500
INCIDENT LOCATION: HENNING RD. MORETOWN, VT
VIOLATION: GRAND LARCENY
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
AGE: UNKNOWN
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN
VICTIM: Stephen Slatter
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/14/2020, at approximately 1500 hours, Troopers at the Middlesex Barracks
received a report of a stolen 2016 flatbed trailer from a residence located in
Moretown. Shortly thereafter, the victim located the stolen trailer off US RT 2
in the Town of Moretown, VT. An abandoned 2002 black Chevrolet 2500 accompanied
the trailer in the pull off. The truck was believed to be broken down, was
seized and towed to the Middlesex Barracks. The trailer was returned to its
owner. Troopers are requesting the public's help in identifying the
owner/operator of this vehicle.
Photo attached.
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648