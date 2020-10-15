Middlesex Barracks / Press Release - Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A304392

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 10/14/2020 @ 1500

INCIDENT LOCATION: HENNING RD. MORETOWN, VT

VIOLATION: GRAND LARCENY

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

AGE: UNKNOWN

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

VICTIM: Stephen Slatter

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/14/2020, at approximately 1500 hours, Troopers at the Middlesex Barracks

received a report of a stolen 2016 flatbed trailer from a residence located in

Moretown. Shortly thereafter, the victim located the stolen trailer off US RT 2

in the Town of Moretown, VT. An abandoned 2002 black Chevrolet 2500 accompanied

the trailer in the pull off. The truck was believed to be broken down, was

seized and towed to the Middlesex Barracks. The trailer was returned to its

owner. Troopers are requesting the public's help in identifying the

owner/operator of this vehicle.

Photo attached.

Respectfully,

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648