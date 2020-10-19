SCI Adds Merchants Fleet to Growing Customer Offerings

SCI Logo Merchants Fleet Logo Merchants Fleet Offerings

SCI has launched a national fleet rental and leasing program for its Logistics Brokers that will enable business growth by reducing vehicle costs.

QUEENSBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merchants Fleet, the nation’s fastest-growing fleet company, and SCI, America’s premier 3rd party administrator for delivery companies and owner-operators, announced a partnership today launching a national fleet rental and leasing program for its Logistics Brokers. The program will enable business growth for the Logistics Brokers through reduced vehicle costs, the highest of all operating costs for the group.

“Fleet management is a challenge for all final-mile companies and why SCI is excited to introduce SCI’s newest partner, Merchants Fleet, at a time a solution is needed most. Merchants Fleet’s tailored fleet services will give SCI’s clients options that can reduce operational costs while being flexible enough to respond to growth,” said Peter Fidopiastis, President, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at SCI. “Merchants Fleet’s programs have the breadth and flexibility our Logistics Brokers need to grow their businesses.”

Under the partnership, Merchants will provide vehicle funding and purchase options for new and pre-owned vehicles as well as services to support the day-to-day operations of the vehicles. In alignment with their core value of flexibility, Merchants will offer several funding options, to include: rentals, rent-to-lease, traditional lease terms, vehicle purchasing, and own-to-lease. Their rent-to-lease option is an exclusive offering in the fleet management industry and was developed as a way to accommodate the needs of industries like last mile that experience rapid fluctuations and need creative ways to scale. The service offerings will include managed programs for fuel, maintenance, telematics, and remarketing vehicles at the end of term/use.

“It’s an honor to service the Logistics Brokers of SCI during this time of accelerated growth. With the surge of online ordering and home delivery, our program provides the flexibility to meet the Logistics Brokers’ varied needs,” said Marcus Luce, Director of Logistics Partnerships, Merchants Fleet.

The Merchants program will officially launch to the SCI Logistics Brokers on October 21st.

About SCI: Subcontracting Concepts, LLC (SCI) is the premier Third-Party Administrator (3PA) servicing the logistics industry. SCI affords its customers access to competitive insurance programs through its associations with the leading insurance companies in the final-mile space, along with settlement processing, and personalized customer service for logistics brokers. SCI’s focus has always been on building software and services that can keep up with the demand of the logistics industry. Everyone at SCI is dedicated to knowing more about our customers’ needs and adapting to meet them. The SCI team is continually collaborating on new and exciting ways to streamline owner-operator enrollment, document management, and verification. SCI combines technology, personal customer service, and years of knowledge and experience to create a one-stop shop to ease the burden of operating a business that serves the final-mile market. For more information visit www.sciadmin.com