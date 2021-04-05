Business Growth Prompts the Relocation of SCI and ADAPT Payroll to a new larger facility in Downtown Glens Falls

SCI and ADAPT Payroll's new location at One Broad Street Plaza in Glens Falls

After 10 years, SCI will be returning to Glens Falls, while celebrating its 25th year in business.

GLENS FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Subcontracting Concepts, LLC, (“SCI”)and ADAPT Payroll announce the relocation of both Companies to a new state-of-the-art facility at One Broad Street, Glens Falls, NY to accommodate their continued growth.

SCI is celebrating its 25th year in business as the largest Third party administrator in the Final-Mile delivery market. For over two decades, SCI has called the greater Adirondacks its home. An increase in business, staff, and the creation of Adapt Payroll necessitated a larger and more modern space.

One Broad Street Plaza is 20,000 sq ft. of newly renovated office space in the heart of the downtown area. SCI worked with Mark Levack, of Levack Real Estate, in obtaining this new space. Mark has been locating commercial and residential spaces in the southern Adirondacks for 35 years.

“When the team at SCI approached me, I was enthusiastic to begin the process of finding the next location for the SCI group. One Broad Street Plaza is symbolic in many ways for SCI. It represents a return to where it all began almost 25 years ago. SCI will be more central in the community than ever before. This new property will allow SCI to continue its growth and prosperity.”

Peter Fidopiastis, the current President and General Counsel of The SCI Group said, “I have been a part of the Glens Falls community my whole life and am proud to call this region my home. SCI’s return to Glens Falls reinforces our Company’s commitment to being a community-focused company that wants to grow locally as we continue to expand our business nationally. This new larger modern-facility will provide an improved work environment for our employees to continue delivering quality service, and provide highly innovative products to our customers,”

“The owners and employees of SCI are proud to contribute to the local economy that has supported our businesses. We look forward to continuing our upward growth in the logistics industry and sharing our success with the local community. We want our customers, our competitors, and our city to know that we are better than ever, and that we are here to stay.”

About SCI

With more people turning to last mile delivery as their primary means of acquiring goods, the gig economy has become more important than ever before. SCI remains the premier solution for supporting the independent workforce that keeps last-mile deliveries moving. Please visit sciadmin.com and adaptpayroll.com for more information on the services and programs the SCI Group provides to businesses throughout the country.