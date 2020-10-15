VT Route 108 / Smugglers Notch - closed due to TT unit
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification
Vermont Route 108 between Stowe and Cambridge, commonly known as Smugglers’ Notch is closed due to a tractor-trailer that’s stuck. The road is blocked until further notice, efforts to remove the truck are underway. Updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.