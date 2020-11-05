Greater Des Moines Partnership Licenses IDC's Industry-Recognized Diversity Certification System
The IDC and Greater Des Moines Partnership licensing partnership will serve as a fresh model for regional economic development and sustainable growthDES MOINES, IA, USA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Diversity Inc. is pleased to announce a licensing partnership with the Greater Des Moines Partnership , economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. The collaboration is a part of the Society for Diversity's overall strategy to leverage the intellectual property of the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® and impart formal skill and knowledge in a rapidly changing region. Together, the organizations can help the DSM region improve options for talent development, attract more investment, and advance a service model for inclusive excellence.
DSM is one of the fastest growing regions in the Midwest. In fact, over the last few years, DSM has been recognized as one of the top 10 best cities to live and work, one of the best cities for jobs, one of the top 10 places with the most job opportunities per capita, and a top metro for economic development projects. While the momentum builds in the region, the Greater Des Moines Partnership has committed itself to preparing for initiatives that will drive growth and support economic recovery. The Partnership has identified Diversity, Equity and Inclusion as a key initiative that will support innovation and employment, as well as encourage the use of local entrepreneurs in the supply chain.
IDC designed its rigorous certification system to serve as the standard for forward-thinking leadership, and to distinguish professional achievements in the field of diversity management. As the number one global credentialing program for equity and inclusion, IDC has thousands of certification candidates and designees in 48+ U.S. states and 17 countries. IDC's certification process consists of a standardized test and peer review of a work-related project to ensure that managers/employees have both the knowledge and skill to lead change in the workplace. Leah Smiley, President of the Society for Diversity says, "In the 1980's and 1990's, people viewed diversity and inclusion differently. It's now 2020-- post COVID-19, post-George Floyd protests, and post-election. As employers look towards the future workplace and marketplace, diversity will be the key to seeing and doing things differently."
Currently, the Greater Des Moines Partnership offers a variety of resources for businesses, including an Inclusion Guide, Talent Development Strategies, and an Inclusion Council. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, the Greater Des Moines Partnership and the United Way of Central Iowa will virtually host the 8th Annual Inclusion Summit. During the Summit, The Partnership intends to announce that it will offer the Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® and Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® credentialing programs as a supplemental resource to prepare managers, executives and human resource professionals for the rigors of culture change and inclusive excellence, as well as equip companies with tools to prepare for the next wave of demographic insights and generational diversity.
"As companies look for resources to manage equity, diversity and inclusion, The Partnership wants to serve as a credible source, and ensure that it provides added value in respect to economic recovery,” said Mary Bontrager, Executive Vice President of Talent Development at the Greater Des Moines Partnership. “From diversifying the supply chain to stimulating hiring and tax revenues, equity and inclusion provides an opportunity for DSM to remain strong, making the partnership with IDC a natural fit."
Sanjita Pradhan, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at the Greater Des Moines Partnership, completed IDC's Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® program in June 2020. Pradhan will facilitate certification prep courses, as well as provide support for teams who seek certification.
“I am excited about bringing this wonderful opportunity to our community,” said Pradhan. “With growing interest from our business and organization Members to invest in DEI work, this opportunity will allow individuals who are leading DEI and interested in doing this work to have a strong foundation and lead with confidence.”
Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Culture Change Certification is useful for any leader at all types of organizations, at every stage of development. For more information about the introductory to advanced credentialing programs, visit DSMpartnership.com or call (1-515) 286-4950.
