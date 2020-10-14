MANKATO, Minn. — The repairs for a failed culvert on Highway 99 east of Highway 13 are expected to be complete by Friday, October 16 with the detour removed by the end of the day.
Highway 99 east of Highway 13 closed on June 30 due to a failed culvert after heavy rains. MnDOT engineers came up with a new design that will provide a long-term fix to the deep foundation issues and replaced the culvert.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.
###
You just read:
Repairs to culvert on Hwy 99 near Montgomery complete this week (Oct. 14, 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.