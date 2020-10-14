Repairs to culvert on Hwy 99 near Montgomery complete this week (Oct. 14, 2020)

Detour removed late Friday

MANKATO, Minn. — The repairs for a failed culvert on Highway 99 east of Highway 13 are expected to be complete by Friday, October 16 with the detour removed by the end of the day.

Highway 99 east of Highway 13 closed on June 30 due to a failed culvert after heavy rains. MnDOT engineers came up with a new design that will provide a long-term fix to the deep foundation issues and replaced the culvert.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###