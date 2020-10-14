RUTLAND BARRACKS/CRASH
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B404010
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Steven Schutt
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/14/2020
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Pittsford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Depot Hill Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear 65 Degrees
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Paved Road
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Keith Piper
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: EC2 VAN
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total Loss
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/14/2020 at approximately 1431 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash located on US Route 7 north of the Depot Hill Road intersection in Pittsford, VT. Pittsford Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service responded to the crash. Operator #1 was identified as Keith Piper (43) of Sudbury, VT. Investigation revealed, Piper suffered a medical emergency causing him to lose control of his vehicle. Vehicle #1 left the west shoulder of the roadway traveling southbound where the vehicle stopped due to striking a tree in the front yard of the Bar Harbor Bank and Trust. No other vehicles were involved.
