RUTLAND BARRACKS/CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B404010

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Steven Schutt

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/14/2020

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Pittsford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Depot Hill Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear 65 Degrees

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Paved Road

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Keith Piper

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: EC2 VAN

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total Loss

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/14/2020 at approximately 1431 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash located on US Route 7 north of the Depot Hill Road intersection in Pittsford, VT. Pittsford Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service responded to the crash. Operator #1 was identified as Keith Piper (43) of Sudbury, VT. Investigation revealed, Piper suffered a medical emergency causing him to lose control of his vehicle. Vehicle #1 left the west shoulder of the roadway traveling southbound where the vehicle stopped due to striking a tree in the front yard of the Bar Harbor Bank and Trust. No other vehicles were involved.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.