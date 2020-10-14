Gunter Relief Route public meeting

PARIS – TxDOT will host an online virtual public meeting at 5 p.m. Oct. 27, 2020, to gather public input on construction of a new roadway location from Scharff Road (four miles west of Gunter, Texas) to State Highway 289 (Preston Road) in Grayson County. The new roadway is known as the Gunter Relief Route.

A pre-recorded audio and video presentation will be available. After viewing the online presentation, residents can provide comments and input on this proposed roadway. Comments must be received on or before Nov. 11, 2020, to be part of the official public meeting record.

The purpose of the proposed project is to provide infrastructure options to reduce traffic congestion on the existing roadways and in the town of Gunter; improve operations of the roadway; provide a safer, more convenient route through the area; increase mobility, and provide improved connectivity in this area..

The project will construct a new four-lane divided roadway with two-lane left turn lane from FM 121 four miles west of Gunter to SH 289 south of Gunter, a distance of approximately 3.6 miles. The project includes identifying, developing, and evaluating alternatives for engineering feasibility; selecting a recommended alternative; and developing environmental documentation to analyze potential social, environmental, and economic effects in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, officials said.

To view the pre-recorded presentation, go to www.txdot.gov and click on Inside TxDOT. Then click on Get Involved, followed by Hearings-Meetings. Then select the Paris District.

Comments can also be written and mailed to: Duane Good P.E., TxDOT Paris District Office, 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. Comments may also be sent via email to Duane.Good@txdot.gov .

Special communication or accommodation needs for the virtual meeting, such as the need for an interpreter, can be arranged by contacting the TxDOT Paris District office at (903) 737-9282 no later than 4 p.m. on Oct. 22. Please be aware that advance notice is required as some services and accommodations may require time for TxDOT to arrange.

TxDOT’s Paris District includes Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains and Red River counties.