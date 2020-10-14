Information For Institutions | Nebraska Department of Education
State Educator Preparation Program Approval (Board Approval, Rule 24 Matrices, State Review Materials, Visitation Schedule)
Title II Reporting Information
Testing Requirements – Testing Schedule, Test Scores, etc.
Rules and Guidelines List: – (Rules 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25)
Rule 20 – Regulations for the Approval of Teacher Education Programs (2014 Version)
Rule 21 – Issuance of Certificates and Permits to Teach, Counsel, Supervise and Administer in Nebraska Schools (2018 Version)
Rule 22 – Regulations Governing the Master Teacher Program (2016 Version); Program discontinued
Rule 23 – Regulations for the Basic Skills Competency testing of teachers and Administrators (2014 Version)
Rule 24 – Regulations for Certificate Endorsements (2018 Version) Rule 24 Guidelines – Guidelines Recommended for Use With Rule 24 (2018 Version)
Rule 25 – Regulations for Governing the Excellence in Teaching Act (2016 Version)
Other Resources
Rule 24 Endorsement Status Updates
Dyslexia Technical Assistance Document
CAEP – Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation – Website
Course Codes and Clearing Endorsements Page (formerly Appendix D)
Directory of Postsecondary Institutions in Nebraska – CCPE Website
Nebraska Teacher Shortage Reports