Application period opens Nov. 2 for recreation grant programs

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will begin accepting grant applications for four recreation grant programs on Monday, Nov. 2, at 12 p.m. via the online system at funding.mt.gov .

Applications for the Recreational Trails Program, the Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Program, the new Montana Trail Stewardship Grant Program, and the new Summer Motorized Trail Pass Grant Program are due by Feb. 1, at 3 p.m.

In total, these four grant programs provide over $3 million for recreation projects across Montana.

Montana Trail Stewardship Grant Program: The MTSGP is a new, state-funded grant program created by the 2019 Legislative Session. Funding for the program comes from $1.37 of Montana’s $9 light vehicle registration fee. FWP expects to award about $1.25 million through this grant in its first year. MTSGP grants can be used to construct or maintain motorized and non-motorized trails or trail-related facilities.

Summer Motorized Trail Pass Grant Program: A new grant program funded through the creation of the resident OHV Trail Pass, created by the 2019 Legislative Session. FWP expects to award about $235,000 in the first year of the grant. Non-federal entities are eligible for this grant to use for the maintenance of OHV trails on public lands.

Recreational Trails Program: The RTP is a federally funded grant program with about $1.5 million awarded annually to construct or maintain motorized and non-motorized trails or trail-related facilities, purchase trail equipment, and development trail education or ethics programs

Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Program: This is a state-funded grant program that provides project funding to enhance and maintain OHV recreational opportunities for the benefit of OHV enthusiasts in Montana. It awards about $150,000 annually.

FWP is offering virtual training sessions for prospective applicants from October through January. These sessions are free and highly recommended for new and returning applicants to any of the four grant programs. During the training, FWP staff will provide tips on writing a competitive application, using the grant management software to submit an application, and understanding differences and similarities between programs. Online trainings via Zoom will be held on the following dates:

Wednesday, Oct. 28: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 8: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information on attending a grant application training session or applying to one of these opportunities, visit: stateparks.mt.gov/recreation.

For questions about the Recreational Trails Program, contact Carissa Beckwith at Carissa.beckwith@mt.gov

For questions about the Montana Trail Stewardship Grant Program and the Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Program, contact Michelle McNamee at michelle.mcnamee@mt.gov.

For questions about the Summer Motorized Trail Pass Grant Program, contact Seth McArthur at SMcArthur@mt.gov

Media contact: Pat Doyle, 406-444-3818, pdoyle@mt.gov