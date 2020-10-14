Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shooting range development grant applications are open

Recreation News

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announces that the application period to apply for a shooting range improvement grant is now open. Completed applications must be received no later than Feb. 1.

Montana's Shooting Range Grant Program, administered by FWP, provides funding to non-profit shooting clubs, organizations, local governments and school districts to build and improve public shooting ranges throughout the state.

To learn more about the Shooting Range Grant Program, and to download this year's grant application, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov. Click "Recreation", then "Activities" and then "Shooting Ranges."

Online registration is available via the Montana Grants & Loans website at https://funding.mt.gov/index.do. For information call 406-444-9947.

Completed Shooting Range Grant applications may be mailed to: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Shooting Range Grant Program, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.

