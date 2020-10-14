Conservation partners get special awards from MDC and MCHF

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) recently presented three special awards to several organizations that have partnered with MDC to support Missouri conservation. The partnership awards were presented at the fourth annual -- and first virtual -- Missouri Conservation Partners Roundtable on Oct. 13.

“The conservation partner awards are a collaboration between MDC and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation to recognize outstanding examples of the rich partnerships that make conservation thrive in Missouri,” said MDC Director Sara Pauley. “The heart of these awards is to honor partnerships and collaborations in conservation that make lasting differences and bring energy, impact, innovation, and connection to the work we do.”

Pauley added, “We could not deliver the conservation results we do without our incredible partners. They shape and grow our mission every day in Missouri and we are delighted to honor these shining examples.”

The Conservation Impact Award was presented to Pheasants Forever, Inc., Quail Forever, and the Missouri Prairie Foundation for demonstrating their commitment and ongoing positive impact to the health of Missouri’s land, water, and forests and the sustainability of all fish and wildlife.

These organizations continuously exemplify diligence in addressing key conservation challenges and opportunities. While respecting and valuing tradition, these organizations consistently challenge their staff and partners to pursue innovative opportunities to add lift to the Missouri conservation community for the benefit of the state’s invaluable natural resources and all citizens -- present and future.

The Conservation Intersection Award was presented to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for its commitment to providing a critical conservation intersection where Missourians have places to go to enjoy nature and understand the value of nature in their lives.

Since the inception of MDC’s Discover Nature Schools curriculum, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has provided ongoing critical support of MDC curricular units and educational field staff in a myriad of critical ways. This partnership of training, assistance, and mutual collaboration has inspired the MDC conservation education team’s energy and focus to continue the creation of quality conservation education curriculum.

The Conservation Innovation Award was presented to Sovereign Sportsman Solutions (S3) for its commitment to innovation, including improving the “business of conservation” through support of customer service, continuous improvement, and/or employee development initiatives.

Sovereign Sportsman Solutions has been a valued and collaborative partner with MDC since 2015 when it began providing sale and distribution of sport and commercial wildlife permits for the department. Its professional team and industry leading service-delivery methods have ensured the continued development of MDC’s innovative permit products and services to meet both customer-focused initiatives and agency-related regulatory requirements.

The virtual awards ceremony was part of a virtual conference hosted by MDC Oct. 13 and 14 with more than 475 partner participants who have an interest in conserving Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife resources. Themed “A New Era of Conservation: Exploring our Past, Present, and Future,” the virtual conference included nationally recognized speakers, a variety of workshops, and networking opportunities.

To watch a video of the virtual awards ceremony, go online to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDJW7MPVzpE&feature=youtu.be