Waltman Rest Area closing for parking area improvements beginning Oct. 19

Waltman Rest Area between Shoshoni and Casper will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 19, for parking area improvements.

The rest area improvements are part of the current project constructing seven sets of passing lanes between Shoshoni and Casper on US 20/26.

Work at the Waltman Rest Area includes removal of existing pavement surfacing, grading, leveling and repaving of the Waltman Rest Area parking area.

"The rest area will be closed for up to 2 weeks during the project," said WYDOT resident engineer Kaia Tharp of Thermopolis.

The $5.8 million project begins east of Moneta (milepost 76) and continues to Waltman (milepost 51.6).

The new US 20/26 passing lanes are being constructed between mileposts 51.6 to 52.7 (passing lane 1), mileposts 54.8 to 56.0 (passing lane 2), mileposts 57.1 to 58.3 (passing lane 3), mileposts 61.6 to 62.8 (passing lane 4), mileposts 64.9 to 66.4 (passing lane 5), mileposts 68.5 to 69.7 (passing lane 6), and mileposts 74.5 to 76.0 (passing lane 7).

Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell is the prime contractor on the US 20/26 passing lane project. The contractor was awarded the contract on July 18, 2019, by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.