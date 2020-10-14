Job Announcement - Network Analyst

Salary $52,104.00 Annually
Location Bismarck, ND
Job Type Full-Time/Regular
Department Office of the State Court Administrator
Job Number 2020-SC-BIS-48-NAI
Closing 10/28/2020 11:59 PM Central
Description
The Network Analyst I is responsible for performing a variety of technical and specialized duties associated with the set up, maintenance and troubleshooting problems associated with Windows workstations, Windows server(s), and the wide area network. Duties include assisting users with computer or network problems; installing software applications on servers, workstations, web servers or email servers; troubleshooting problems; maintains system security user id's, tape back-ups and restores.
See the full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/2884027/network-analyst-i-bismarck?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs